Apparels Lead In Indian Textile And Apparel Exports Growth Of 6.32% In FY 2024-25

MENAFN - KNN India)India's exports of textiles and apparel have achieved a growth of 6.32 per cent during FY 2024-25, compared to the previous year, with the apparel segment being the main growth driver, according to an analysis by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

A detailed analysis reveals that this growth in exports of textile and apparel is driven primarily by apparel exports, which grew significantly by 10.03 per cent during the current fiscal year.

During the same period, textile exports registered a more modest growth of 3.61 per cent over the previous year.

CITI Chairman Rakesh Mehra said, "The robust performance in apparel exports and steady growth in textiles amid global headwinds highlight the resilience, adaptability, and global competitiveness of the Indian textile and apparel industry."

He further credited this to the growing momentum in forging new trade alliances and supportive policy decisions by the government, which have helped build confidence among exporters.

Mehra also emphasized that the industry remains optimistic about maintaining this growth trajectory, especially considering evolving global trade dynamics.

"The ongoing trade tensions between the US and China present a strategic opportunity for India, particularly in textile and apparel trade,” Mehra explained.

He added,“With the US actively seeking to diversify its sourcing base beyond China, India is well-positioned to emerge as a reliable and preferred partner.”

However, this will require proactive diplomacy and a concerted effort to secure a more favourable and stable tariff regime," he observed.

The monthly data shows mixed results, as during March 2025, Indian textile exports were about 5.81 per cent lower compared to March 2024, while apparel exports registered a growth of 3.97 per cent during the same period.

Cumulatively, exports of textiles and apparel during March 2025 registered a decline of 1.63 per cent over March 2024.

According to CITI's analysis, the textile and apparel sector's 6.32 per cent growth outpaced the performance of overall merchandise exports, which remained largely stagnant during the same period.

