Vision Center South Introduces Avulux Migraine And Light Sensitivity Lenses

DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vision Center South, a leading provider of vision care in the Southeast, is pleased to announce that it is now offering Avulux® Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lenses, a revolutionary non-invasive solution for patients suffering from the debilitating effects of migraine and photophobia (light sensitivity).

Avulux is the first and only lens clinically proven to precisely filter the wavelengths of light that have been shown to trigger and worsen migraine attacks. By reducing harmful blue, amber, and red light while allowing in soothing green light, the lenses help users manage their symptoms without the need for medication or significant lifestyle adjustments. Vision Center South is proud to be among the first providers in the region to offer this advanced lens technology.

“For patients who live with chronic migraines or light sensitivity, even the simplest things-like working at a computer or walking into a brightly lit store-can become overwhelming,” said Tennille Finch, Administrator, Vision Center South.“With Avulux, we now have a way to provide meaningful relief through a lens that's easy to wear, safe, and backed by science.”

A Game-Changer for Migraine Management

Migraine is one of the most common neurological disorders in the world, affecting more than 1 billion people globally and over 39 million in the U.S. alone. Light sensitivity is one of the most common and disabling symptoms associated with migraine, and for some patients, it can serve as a primary trigger. While medications and lifestyle modifications help some individuals, many continue to experience frequent episodes and persistent discomfort - especially in brightly lit environments.

Avulux lenses are the result of over a decade of research, development, and clinical validation. Unlike generic tinted lenses, Avulux uses a proprietary multi-band filtration approach that has been optimized through peer-reviewed studies. Users report being able to resume work, drive, and engage in daily life with greater comfort and fewer disruptions.

“In a world where so many people spend hours under fluorescent lighting or staring at screens, light sensitivity has become an increasingly relevant issue,” said Finch.“We're excited to offer our patients a solution that can integrate seamlessly into their lives, without requiring major compromises.”

How It Works

Avulux lenses work by precisely filtering out up to 97% of harmful blue, amber, and red light, while still allowing in up to 70% of beneficial green light, which has been shown in studies to have calming effects on the brain. The result is a lens that supports visual clarity, reduces light-related pain, and preserves natural color perception. The lenses can be worn indoors or outdoors and are available in both prescription and non-prescription formats.

Unlike other migraine eyewear, which may rely on heavily tinted or monochromatic lenses, Avulux lenses offer a more natural visual experience, making them comfortable for all-day use in a variety of settings.

Personalized Fitting at Vision Center South

Patients interested in Avulux lenses can schedule a personalized consultation with a Vision Center South provider to determine whether the lenses are appropriate for their needs. VCS's team of experienced optometrists and Optical Sales Associates will help guide patients through the selection and fitting process, ensuring a comfortable and effective solution tailored to each individual.

To learn more about Avulux lenses or to schedule an appointment, visit

or call your nearest Vision Center South location in Dothan, Enterprise, Wetumpka, Alabama or Marianna, Florida. Relief from light-triggered migraines may be just a lens away.

About Vision Center South

Vision Center South is a trusted provider of comprehensive eye care with five locations across the region. Our experienced team of optometrists is dedicated to delivering personalized vision solutions for patients of all ages-from routine eye exams and contact lens fittings to advanced diagnosis and management of ocular conditions. At every location, we combine the latest technology with compassionate care to help our patients see clearly and live fully. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for community-focused service, Vision Center South is proud to be a leading name in regional vision care.

