Heart On Main Street Donates Over $20,000 To Independent Retailers And Launches New Giving Initiative

Heart on Main Street donates to J.Gabriel

Heart on Main Street donates $20K+ to Hurricane Helene-impacted shops & launches Giving (in)ventory to share unsold goods with retailers in need.

- Patrick KeiserATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heart on Main Street is proud to announce a new round of donations totaling over $20,000 to independent retailers in need and the launch of a new national program designed to foster community support across the retail industry.The first donation in this recent round of giving was a $10,000 grant to One Amazing Find in Tarpon Springs, Florida. This donation was made possible through a partnership with nora fleming and its band together initiative-a philanthropic program that supports various nonprofit organizations throughout the year.Heart on Main Street then extended its reach to North Carolina thanks to a record-breaking fundraiser hosted by The Link Companies during the Atlanta Winter Market this past January. With the funds raised, Heart on Main Street awarded two $5,000 donations: one to J. Gabriel Living in Waynesville, NC, and another to The Christmas Cottage in Chimney Rock, NC."These donations reflect what can happen when passionate people and partners come together to support independent retailers," said Patrick Keiser, Executive Director of Heart on Main Street. "It's about more than money; it's about restoring hope and ensuring these businesses continue to be cornerstones of their communities."In addition to financial support, Heart on Main Street is proud to introduce Giving (in)ventory. This new initiative invites retailers nationwide to donate new, unsold inventory to fellow store owners facing hardship. The program was inspired by Beth Lewis, owner of Olde Tyme Market Place in Madison, Indiana, whose act of generosity sparked the vision for this collaborative effort.Heart on Main Street remains committed to revitalizing Main Streets through financial grants, education, and resource-sharing initiatives like Giving (in)ventory.To learn more about Heart on Main Street, apply for support, or contribute to our mission, visit

