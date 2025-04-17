Siddaramaiah Neglected Backward Communities, Claims K’Taka BJP (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayapura, April 17 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has held Janakrosh Yatra against the Congress government over price rise and Muslim quota in tenders in Vijayapura city in north Karnataka on Thursday.

Speaking at a public gathering during the Janakrosha Yatra, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra claimed that ever since Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister, he has completely neglected all the backward communities in the state.

He said that the Congress and CM Siddaramaiah have abandoned backward communities and are working only in favour of minorities.

Reiterating Siddaramaiah's recent budget announcement, Vijayendra stated that he promised 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, Rs 50,000 financial aid for the marriages of Muslim women, and Rs 30 lakh in assistance for Muslim youth pursuing higher education abroad.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped triple talaq to ensure dignity for Muslim women. Initiatives like the Bhagyalakshmi scheme and the Bicycle scheme introduced by B.S. Yediyurappa benefited not just Hindus but Muslims as well.

He recalled that during the UPA regime, numerous scams had erupted, and youth had lost hope in the country's future.

"But Prime Minister Modi revived that hope and proved that India has a bright future," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, in his address, stated that it is the BJP that has truly honoured B.R. Ambedkar.

“We increased Dalit reservation and regularised civic workers,” he said.

Narayanaswamy reminded that Ambedkar himself had referred to the Congress as a "house of destruction" and appealed to Dalits to understand this and join hands with the BJP.

He said the BJP government is correcting the "historical mistakes" committed by the Congress.