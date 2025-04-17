Doner Minister Bats For Accelerating The Special Economic Zone In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 17 (IANS) Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday directed officials to accelerate the pace of key infrastructure projects, including universities, Information Technology and Special Economic Zone in Manipur, mental, maternity and child hospital, officials said.

A Manipur government official said that Scindia, who also holds the Ministry of Communications, during a meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and top officials of the Centre and state government, highlighted several areas that require focused attention for the development of the state.

“The Union Minister stressed those areas which include handicrafts and handloom, sports, tourism, international trade, agriculture, particularly palm oil farming in the region, logistics, and the development of national highways,” the official said.

The DoNER minister also directed officials present at the meeting to accelerate the pace of key infrastructure projects such as universities, the Special Economic Zone in Manipur, mental, maternity and child hospitals.

During the meeting, the Union Minister, along with officials from the Ministry of DoNER, presented a comprehensive review of the status of various projects currently underway in Manipur.

Later, the Governor, along with the Union Minister, chaired a meeting of the High-Level Task Force on Sports for the North Eastern Region.

Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Yanthungo Patton, Meghalaya's Additional Chief Secretary and Joint Secretary of the Department of Sports joined the meeting via video conferencing.

Various initiatives aimed at developing the region's sports sector were discussed. Union Minister Scindia highlighted several areas that require special attention, such as talent identification, training and coaching, establishment of coaching centres, promotion of public-private partnerships, infrastructure development, and increased focus on women in sports.

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Governor, DoNER Ministry Secretary, Principal Secretary, Commissioners and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Scindia, who arrived in Imphal on Thursday on a day's visit and held a series of meetings with the Manipur Governor and other senior officials and reviewed the implementation of the ongoing schemes and projects of the DoNER Ministry in Manipur.

The Ministry of DoNER has earlier constituted a High Level Task Force (HLTF) with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as its convener, DoNER Minister Scindia, Chief Ministers Conrad K. Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) as members.

The HLTF on investment promotion in the northeastern region was constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in November last year at Agartala, Tripura.

The Task Force has been constituted by the Ministry of DoNER in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chairman of the NEC, chaired the NEC plenary session.