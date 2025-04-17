Bengal: ED Attaches Property Worth Rs 30 Crore In Money Laundering Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 17 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, has informed that the Kolkata office of the central agency has taken possession of the confirmed attached immovable properties worth Rs 30 crore in the form of 60 hotel rooms and vacant land situated at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu erstwhile owned by two TM Traders M/s KK Traders (TP Global FX) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED said that they have initiated the investigation against the said entity on the FIR registered earlier by the Kolkata Police

“As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the website TP Global FX is neither registered with RBI nor does it have any authorisation from RBI for Forex trading. The RBI has also issued an alert list including the name of TP Global FX vide press release dated 07.09.2022, which was published to caution the general public against unauthorised trading platforms,” the statement read.

As per the statement, the investigation by the central agency revealed that a sophisticated deception was orchestrated by individuals, namely Prasenjit Das, Tushar Patel and Shailesh Kumar Pandey, by utilising numerous dummy companies to entice investors into a fraudulent scheme promising high returns on Forex trading investments through TP Global FX.

“Additionally, the directors and promoters of IX Global, namely Viraj Suhas Patil and Joseph Martinez, actively promoted TP Global FX as their preferred brokers. Members and users of IX Global employed TP Global FX brokerage services for their Forex trading activities,” the ED statement read.

Investigation further revealed that funds gathered from investors were diverted to procure personal assets in the name of Tushar Patel and his associates.

“This was accomplished through complex methods, including funnelling money through dummy accounts and engaging the services of Full Fledged Money Changers (FFMC),” the statement read.