RIFM's INFOX® 2025 In Paris Focuses On The Legacy And Future Of Innovative Fragrance Safety Science

MENAFN - PR Newswire) INFOX brings togethercovering all aspects of human health and environmental safety and members of theto present the latest methodologies, research findings, and safety assessment approaches. RIFM's signature event features a series of presentations followed by Q&A sessions, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with the experts conducting and reviewing the science behind fragrance ingredient safety.

"INFOX is built on the belief that open dialogue strengthens scientific integrity," said Anne Marie Api, PhD, Fellow ATS , RIFM President. "We are pleased to return to Europe and look forward to engaging in-person with stakeholders in academia, industry, and regulatory agencies."

Open to all interested stakeholders, INFOX fosters collaboration across the fragrance value chain-from ingredient suppliers and product developers to regulatory professionals and academic researchers. This year's Paris event will provide timely insights into RIFM's work and how it supports global fragrance safety.

Registration is now open for INFOX Paris 2025. For more details and to reserve a spot, visit:

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) collects, analyzes, and evaluates scientific data to determine the safety of fragrance ingredients. RIFM's mission is to ensure that fragrance ingredients are safe for use by the consumer and the environment. Its research is evaluated by an independent Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety and made publicly available through peer-reviewed publication.

