Moe Shmyhal: Ukraine Restores 1 GW Of TPP Capacity Out Of Planned 3.8 GW

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook following a meeting of the task force tasked with preparing for the upcoming fall-winter period.

Energy companies reported on the readiness of power facilities for the coming winter.

"The main focus is on the status of scheduled and emergency repairs. Our strategic goal is to restore 6 GW of capacity before the start of the heating season. Specifically, the restoration plan for thermal power plants is 3.8 GW. We already have the first concrete results: so far, we have managed to restore 1 GW of capacity. We need to increase the pace," Shmyhal noted.

He reported that work to strengthen the physical security of energy facilities is actively underway at both power generation facilities in the capital and at substations operated by NPC“Ukrenergo.” He instructed officials to develop a clear work schedule for each facility to ensure strict adherence to deadlines.

“A fundamental issue is the protection of gas sector facilities. This is a basic issue, as a stable gas supply is the foundation, in particular, for the operation of distributed generation,” Shmyhal emphasized.

Ukraine aims to store at least 13.2 bcm of gas ahead of winter –

He reported that“active work with international partners is also continuing. We have verified expenditures from the Energy Support Fund to ensure that every hryvnia and every piece of equipment is used as efficiently as possible.”

The Deputy Prime Minister presented the President of Ukraine's awards-the Orders“For Merit” and“For Courage”-to industry workers for the resilience they demonstrated at their workplaces during the Russian attacks this winter.

As reported by Ukrinform, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with representatives of the supervisory board of NAEK“Energoatom,” led by Rumina Velshi, during which they discussed the company's priorities for work and development.