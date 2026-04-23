Al Rayyan Crowned GCCL Winners After Defeating Saudi Al Shabab 3-0

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan crowned Gulf Champions League (GCCL) winners for the first time in their history after defeating Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia 3-0 in the final of the 32nd edition, held at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The goals for Al Rayyan were scored by Spaniard David Garcia, Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Brazilian Roger Guedes in the 60th, 78th, and 81st minutes, respectively.

The Saudi team dominated the first half, controlling possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities. However, Al Rayyan goalkeeper Mahmoud Abu Nada's outstanding performances prevented Al Shabab from converting several chances.

Al Rayyan improved their performance in the second half, becoming the better and more attacking side. They capitalized on their numerical advantage after Al Shabab's Belgian player, Yannick Carrasco, received his second yellow card, resulting in a red card, in the 58th minute.