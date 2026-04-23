First Tranche Of European Defense Loan For Ukraine To Total EUR 6B, Source Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A European official, who spoke to a Ukrinform correspondent on condition of anonymity, revealed this information to journalists.

“The amount for the first defense package is 6 billion euros,” the official stated, adding that it will finance the purchase of drones manufactured in Ukraine.

He added that discussions regarding subsequent arms procurement programs are still ongoing, but they may also include drones, as well as ammunition and air defense systems.

Regarding the first package, it was clarified that on April 1, the EU approved a targeted exemption from the rules, as stipulated in the credit regulation, if Ukraine's military needs require the urgent supply of defense products unavailable in Ukraine, the EU, EEA-EFTA countries, or designated third countries.

In this case, the source added, the items in question are drone components manufactured in China.

The official stated that discussions regarding subsequent arms procurement programs are still ongoing, but they may also include drones, ammunition, and air defense systems.

The source also reported that to purchase weapons using the loan, Ukraine must open an account at a European bank and grant the EU the right to monitor that account.

“We still need to complete certain technical work, because before the first funds arrive in Ukraine to finance the first approved arms purchase, Ukraine must open a bank account within the EU, and the EU must have the right to monitor this account to see where the money is being transferred from there,” the official stated.

This refers to an account at the German Bundesbank, which differs from ordinary private or commercial accounts because it must include a series of“safeguards.”

Another official explained that“this is a very specific situation, as it is the first time a loan is being issued specifically for defense financing.”

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“Given certain financial management issues, it was appropriate to stipulate the EU's right to monitor in the loan agreement supporting Ukraine,” the source stated.

He added that there have already been precedents for opening such accounts, but for EU member states, particularly when the EU launched the Greek Financial Facility.

As reported by Ukrinform, the EU today unblocked a loan to support Ukraine for 2026–2027 and adopted the 20th package of sanction against Russia.

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