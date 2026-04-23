Vlasiuk Discusses Next Sanctions Package Targeting Energy, Finance, And Weapons Components

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine's Representative for Sanctions Policy, in a statement to Ukrinform.

“We have already begun consultations on the next step (the 21st sanctions package-ed.),” he said.

According to the representative, work on the upcoming 21st sanctions package will focus on further marginalizing Russian financial institutions, which involves expanding the list of sanctioned banks and definitively blocking channels for using cryptocurrencies to circumvent restrictions.

“In the energy sector, our priority remains strengthening the embargo, in particular through further restrictions on the maritime export of Russian oil and petroleum products,” Vlasiuk emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that work is ongoing to strengthen technological controls and improve mechanisms for tracking weapons components to prevent dual-use goods from reaching the aggressor.

Zelensky imposes sanctions on 130 Russian military commanders, religious figures

“In addition, work will continue on personal sanctions against representatives of big business, oligarchs, and patriarchs who have so far evaded restrictions, despite their direct contribution to financing the Russian Federation's military budget,” added the Presidential Envoy for Sanctions Policy.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Commission welcomed the adoption by EU member states of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, releasing technical details of the latest packag, which for the first time includes a tool to counter sanctions evasion.