Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Rejects Possibility Of Nuclear Strike On Iran

Trump Rejects Possibility Of Nuclear Strike On Iran


2026-04-23 07:09:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. US President Donald Trump said he rules out the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Iran, Donald Trump told reporters at the White House, Trend reports.

Answering a question from journalists, he called it inappropriate, emphasizing that the United States had no grounds for such a step.

Trump noted that nuclear weapons, in principle, should not be used by any country.

MENAFN23042026000187011040ID1111025298



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search