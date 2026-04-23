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Trump Rejects Possibility Of Nuclear Strike On Iran
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. US President Donald Trump said he rules out the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Iran, Donald Trump told reporters at the White House, Trend reports.
Answering a question from journalists, he called it inappropriate, emphasizing that the United States had no grounds for such a step.
Trump noted that nuclear weapons, in principle, should not be used by any country.
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