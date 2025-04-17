DEXA Achieves FAA Part 135 Certification And S-1 List Approval, Cementing Its Role As A Leader In Autonomous Drone Delivery

DAYTON, Ohio, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DEXA (Drone Express), a pioneer in autonomous drone delivery, proudly announces two major milestones: official receipt of FAA Part 135 Air Carrier Certification and the inclusion of its DE-2020 drone on the Secretary of Transportation's S-1 List of Approved UAS under Section 44807. Together, these achievements position DEXA among an elite group of companies-alongside Amazon Prime Air, Google Wing, and Zipline-recognized for their readiness to scale drone delivery operations safely and nationally.

The FAA's Part 135 certification allows DEXA to conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for compensation, unlocking the potential for large-scale, commercial drone delivery across the United States. Additionally, the DE-2020 drone's S-1 List approval confirms its airworthiness and reliability, demonstrating DEXA's strength not only as a drone operator but also as a U.S.-based manufacturer of certified sUAS (small Unmanned Aircraft Systems).

"This is a momentous achievement for DEXA," said Beth Flippo, CEO of DEXA. "For a small company like ours to earn the same certifications as some of the largest corporations in the world is a true testament to our team's innovation, dedication, and relentless pursuit of advancing drone logistics. We began this journey through the IPP and BEYOND programs, and we are proud to continue advancing toward full Type Certification. Working alongside the FAA throughout this process has been an incredible experience, and we are deeply grateful for their collaboration in shaping the future of autonomous delivery."

"Being named to the S-1 List is an important milestone and a significant achievement," added Russell Kline, Chief Regulatory Officer of DEXA. "As the manufacturer of a certified and airworthy sUAS, we can now scale our delivery operations nationwide more efficiently, without relying on third-party aircraft. This is a powerful step forward in our journey to lead the drone delivery revolution."

Scaling Up to Serve Retailers and Consumers

With both certifications in place, DEXA is accelerating its mission to bring 15-minute drone delivery to communities across the country. Through its DEXA NOW app, the company offers consumers fast, reliable delivery of essentials, groceries, and convenience items-providing an innovative alternative to traditional last-mile logistics.

The DE-2020 hexacopter, designed and manufactured in the U.S., merges advanced autonomous flight systems with stringent safety protocols. This proprietary drone is built to handle real-world delivery demands while supporting sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions and road congestion.

"Our goal has always been to revolutionize delivery," added Flippo. "Now, with Part 135 certification and S-1 List approval, we're ready to scale up, onboard new retail partners, and make drone delivery a daily convenience for consumers everywhere."

About DEXA

DEXA (Drone Express) is a leader in autonomous drone logistics, delivering safe, fast, and eco-friendly solutions for retailers and consumers. Founded in 2021 and based in Dayton, OH, DEXA designs and manufactures its own U.S.-made DE-2020 hexacopter and operates an advanced delivery marketplace app, DEXA NOW. The company is committed to driving innovation in last-mile delivery and shaping the future of logistics.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Beth Flippo, CEO of DEXA, please contact: [email protected] .

Media Inquiries:

Anne Felts, VP Marketing/Strategy

DEXA

303.919.9903

[email protected]

SOURCE DEXA (Drone Express)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED