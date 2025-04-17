MP: 'Impersonator' Cardiac Surgeon's Remand Extended By One More Day

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, 17 (IANS) A court in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday extended the police remand of Dr. Narendra Yadav by another day.

Yadav faces serious allegations of performing fatal cardiac surgeries on multiple patients at "Mission Hospital" in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

His bail application was also rejected during the proceedings.

“The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sneha Singh extended the remand after the police requested more time for interrogation. We plan to file a fresh bail application in the session court on Friday under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. This section provides High Courts and Sessions Courts the authority to grant bail to accused individuals in custody, imposing conditions when necessary,” Sachin Nayak, his counsel told IANS.

Yadav had previously filed for bail under Section 480 of BNSS, which outlines conditions for granting bail in non-bailable offense cases. However, his request was denied.

On Wednesday, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Damoh district revoked Mission Hospital's license.

Earlier also, the catheter lab and other facilities were sealed by a team of doctors and government officials. Dr. Yadav is under police custody as he is accused of performing cardiac surgeries on fifteen patients, seven of whom died under“suspicious circumstances".

The CMHO filed a report and a complaint on April 6 midnight at Damoh, citing that the doctor lacked the necessary qualifications for performing such procedures and surgeries.

A team from the National Human Rights Commission also visited Damoh, reportedly speaking to victims' families and other involved parties.

Adding to the controversy, Dr. Yadav is accused of impersonating some European cardiologists and adopting the pseudonym Dr N John Camm.

Following the CMHO's report and complaint, Damoh police registered an FIR (First Information Report) and arrested Dr Yadav in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on April 7.

He was brought before the court on April 8, with an initial request for five days of police remand, which was granted.

On April 13, the remand was extended by another four days, culminating in Thursday's one-day extension.

The investigation continues as the authorities seek clarity on the tragic deaths and the doctor's alleged fraudulent actions.