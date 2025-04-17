AN ICON, REBORN. BODYARMOR SPORTS DRINK UNVEILS REFRESHED VISUAL IDENTITY AND NATIONAL CAMPAIGN, ROOTED IN BRAND DNA: BOLD, AUTHENTIC AND UNAPOLOGETICALLY REAL

BODYARMOR

WHITESTONE, N.Y., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BODYARMOR Sports Drink announced an official rebirth of the iconic sports drink brand. With a refreshed visual identity, including a new wordmark, bold packaging and first-ever brand icon, this milestone marks nearly 15 years since BODYARMOR stepped onto the scene and redefined the sports drink category. The official roll out begins this month and modernizes BODYARMOR's look while reinforcing its commitment to real ingredients, innovation, and better-for-you hydration. Alongside the new visual identity is the launch of "Choose BetterTM," an integrated masterbrand campaign that celebrates athletes and consumers who challenge the status quo to become better every day.

From the very beginning, BODYARMOR was built on better. The brand has fueled unprecedented growth in the sports drink category with four brand promises that set BODYARMOR Sports Drink apart from the competition early on: hydration, better-for-you ingredients, better taste, and no artificial flavors, sweeteners or dyes. While the sports drink category looks much different than it did in 2011, the brand's DNA remains unchanged: bold, authentic and unapologetically real.

The brand transformation is rooted in four key areas:

Modern look and feelSimplified design to showcase the reality of ingredientsDifferentiated portfolioBringing boldness and energy back to the traditional sports drink category

"BODYARMOR entered the market in 2011 as the challenger brand, and quickly redefined the sports drink category," said Tom Gargiulo, Chief Marketing Officer at BODYARMOR. "Over the years, the landscape has evolved but our DNA remains the same – bold, authentic, and unapologetically real. This new visual identity is not just about a fresh look, it's about reinforcing who we are and where we're headed. We're raising the bar once again, delivering a brand and product line-up that fuels the next generation of athletes and hydration-conscious consumers."

To celebrate this historic milestone for the brand, BODYARMOR is launching its largest national campaign in brand history, titled 'Choose Better", featuring BODYARMOR superstar athletes including Connor McDavid, Sabrina Ionescu, Joe Burrow, and CeeDee Lamb.

The new campaign shines a spotlight on mindless routine being compared to a treadmill going nowhere – a dystopian outlook on keeping things as they are. Through the new spot, BODYARMOR champions how better only happens when one breaks free from the status quo and opens up to new possibilities - a world of utopic potential. "Choose Better" is a rallying cry to make more considered decisions to help make today better than yesterday – and that includes how we choose to hydrate.

"I love working with a brand that doesn't always follow the norm and enjoys pushing the limits," said Connor McDavid. "BODYARMOR is constantly finding ways to change the game, and this new rebranding and campaign reflects that."

You can view the spot in full here:

The spot was developed as part of a creative partnership between BODYARMOR and Cartwright, and orchestrated by multi-award-winning commercials director, Noam Murro.

"When we started the work with BODYARMOR, we needed to find a unique white space in a very cluttered category, and we did. Other brands are exalting the champion where we're talking to the everyday consumer and asking what's right for them," said Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Cartwright, Keith Cartwright. "With this campaign, we are encouraging consumers to question their routines. Are they mindlessly following the herd, or thoughtfully choosing what's best for their bodies? BODYARMOR stands out in a crowded market by asking these critical questions and offering better-for-you hydration with natural ingredients. Our 'Choose Better' campaign empowers consumers to make informed decisions and achieve better results."

"Choose Better" marks the largest marketing campaign and media spend in BODYARMOR history with activation across national television, digital creative, streaming, out-of-home, and social media extensions. It debuts on national broadcast this weekend during the NHL Playoffs.

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the sports drink category for over a decade by offering better-for-you hydration through premium products and continuing to innovate and find new ways to reach new consumers. With a bold new identity, enhanced product offerings, and a campaign that drives home its core mission, BODYARMOR is continuing to shape the future of the sports drink industry. This isn't just a redesign – it's a rebirth of better.

To learn more, visit:

INSTAGRAM

TIKTOK

LINKEDIN

ABOUT BODYARMOR SPORTS NUTRITION

A leader in the world of sports and active hydration with game-changing innovation, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN) is on a quest to become #1 in Sports Hydration. Bringing together two iconic brands, BODYARMOR and POWERADE (respectively #2 and #3 in the sports drink category), BASN exudes an entrepreneurial culture backed by the resources and insights of one of the world's most recognizable companies, The Coca-Cola Company, which fully acquired BODYARMOR in 2021.

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of sports and active hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink with potassium-packed electrolytes and antioxidants to provide consumers with a better-for-you hydration option. Nearly 15 years since BODYARMOR redefined the sports drink category, the brand is relaunching in 2025 with a refreshed visual identity, including a new wordmark, bold packaging and first-ever brand icon. BODYARMOR Sports Drink is made with coconut water, and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes. It's low in sodium and a good source of potassium. The portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, zero added sugar sports drink; BODYARMOR ZERO SUGAR, a premium sports drink with zero sugar and carbs, no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes; BODYARMOR Flash I.V., the brand's first-ever rapid rehydration beverage; BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters, single-serve powder sticks for on-the-go rehydration; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium alkaline water with pH 9+.

POWERADE was created in 1988 to ensure hardworking athletes have the hydration they need to keep putting in the work to raise their game. The brand re-launched in 2023 with a new visual identity, brand purpose and breakthrough formula that includes 50% more electrolytes.

SOURCE BODYARMOR

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED