Digital Ad Revenue Surges 15% Yoy In 2024, Climbing To $259B, According To IAB

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growth Fueled by Digital Video, Retail Media, Search, and Social, Strongest Gains Since 2021 NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet advertising revenues demonstrated strong growth in 2024, increasing 14.9% year-over-year. Conducted by PwC, the " IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report: Full Year 2024 ," found internet advertising revenue hit $258.6 billion in 2024, its highest since 2021. "The U.S. digital ad industry showed remarkable strength in 2024. Despite the volatility from geopolitical shifts, interest rate changes, and economic uncertainty, major events like the Presidential Election and Olympics provided meaningful tailwinds," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "As we look ahead to this year, there is no doubt that we will see an even more dynamic market driven by geopolitical and economic factors. There is absolutely growth to be had for those that embrace the volatility and innovate. Now is the time to future-proof your business by exploring new solutions that leverage the latest advancements in technology while ensuring that consumer privacy stays at the forefront."

Growth by Advertising Category

Ad Category Revenue % of YoY Growth % of Total Digital Ad Revenue Digital Video $62.1B 19.2 % 24.0 % Search $102.9B 15.9 % 39.8 % Display $74.3B 12.4 % 28.7 % Podcast $2.43B 26.4 % 0.9 % Social $88.7B 36.7 % 34.3 % Retail Media $53.7B 23.0 % 20.8 %

Digital video continued to be the fastest-growing format, now accounting for nearly a quarter of total ad revenue, reflecting consumer engagement with video content. Podcast advertising came back to strong growth, with a significant increase compared to 2023, over 26% vs. 5%, respectively. Social media saw renewed confidence amongst advertisers due to increased investment in user-generated content, creator-driven partnerships, and community-led spaces.

Commerce media, including retail media networks, continued its strong growth in 2024, with revenues rising 23% to $53.7 billion, as the critical importance of first-party data ecosystems positions it as a key pillar in media budgets as brands shift towards privacy-compliant audience targeting.

Revenue Performance: Mid-tier Publishers See Strong Growth

While the entire digital ecosystem grew, mid-tier media companies experienced the largest share growth. Market share among the top 11-25 media companies reached 11% in 2024, an increase of 3.1% since 2023. This growth highlights the rising influence of emerging digital platforms, democratizing the ad ecosystem where brands are allocating budgets beyond the largest platforms.

"The biggest shift in market share came from the mid-tier companies, growing at a greater rate than both the largest and the smallest players," said Cohen. "These midsized companies are adopting new business models, encouraging creator engagement, and leveraging AI and data-driven insights to offer more personalized, cost-effective advertising solutions. As a result, we're seeing renewed growth and a next generation market taking shape."

Outlook for 2025: AI, Privacy Regulation, and Creator Economy

"While digital advertising reached new heights in 2024, there are many forces that are quite literally transforming our industry in real time," said Jack Koch, Senior Vice President, Research & Insights, IAB. "Next year we expect the industry to look quite different as media companies adopt new business models and lean heavily on AI, not only survive but thrive."

According to the report, here are the top trends for 2025:



AI-Driven Advertising: From Automation to Transformation: AI has evolved from a tool for automation to a transformative force in digital advertising, driven by generative and agentic models that can create content, make autonomous decisions, and manage campaigns end-to-end. These advancements are disrupting traditional ad channels like search, shifting from keyword bidding to native, conversational ad experiences embedded in AI-generated results. However, widespread adoption remains limited due to challenges with data readiness, tool fragmentation, and compliance. As AI takes over operational tasks, human creativity remains vital-pushing companies to redefine how technology and talent work together in the new media model.

Creator Economy: Shifting to Long-Term Partnerships and Multi-Platform Expansion: The creator economy is thriving as brands shift from one-off influencer deals to long-term partnerships, aiming for more authentic, sustained engagement. Creators are expanding beyond social media into podcasts, newsletters, and retail partnerships, unlocking new monetization avenues. Short-form video dominates, but emerging platforms are reshaping consumer behavior and pushing brands to adapt. While platforms offer better revenue-sharing models, many creators still face challenges in a crowded space. Success hinges on authenticity, audience trust, and long-term strategy.

Privacy & Regulation: The Rise of First-Party Data Strategies: The digital ad industry is shifting toward privacy-first strategies as signal loss and new state privacy laws limit user-level tracking. Brands are adopting first-party data, contextual targeting, and consent-based tools to stay compliant and effective. As consumers demand both protection and personalization, trust and transparency have become key competitive advantages.

Streaming CTV, and Skinny Bundles: Monetizing in a Fragmented Landscape: As advertisers shift budgets from linear TV to streaming, ad-supported tiers from Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime are expanding inventory while driving down CPMs. Live sports streaming on platforms like YouTube TV and Amazon is attracting ad dollars, while skinny bundles help reduce churn and boost ad-supported revenue. With increasing fragmentation, programmatic CTV and self-serve ad platforms are giving brands more control and efficiency in reaching engaged audiences. Business Model Reinvention: AI, commerce, and media are reshaping advertising, with brands adopting multi-platform strategies and AI-driven automation to stay competitive. Retail media networks offer high-intent audiences and closed-loop measurement, while new monetization models like subscription-based content and shoppable media are on the rise. As consumer habits evolve, many advertisers are expanding their presence across emerging networks to hedge against platform risk and maximize flexibility, giving brands a competitive edge in a fragmented market.

Click here to access the "IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report: Full Year 2024 ." Experts from IAB, PwC, and MAGNA will discuss key findings and trends from the report during a webinar on April 24th, at 2pm ET. Register here .

Methodology

Commissioned by the IAB and conducted by PwC Advisory Services LLC ("PwC") on an ongoing basis, with results released quarterly, the "IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report" was initiated by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) in 1996. This report uses data and information reported directly to PwC from companies selling advertising on the internet as well as publicly available corporate data. The results reported are considered to be a reasonable measurement of internet/online/mobile advertising revenues because much of the data is compiled directly from information supplied by companies selling advertising online. The report includes data reflecting online advertising revenues from websites, commercial online services, ad networks and exchanges, mobile devices, and email providers, as well as other companies selling online advertising. The report is conducted independently by PwC, including research by their in-house market research team, on behalf of the IAB. PwC does not audit the information and provides no opinion or other form of assurance with respect to the information. Only aggregate results are published and individual company information is held in strict confidence with PwC. Further details regarding scope and methodology are provided in the appendix of this report.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED