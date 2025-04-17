Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moldova Confirms Date for Next Parliamentary Elections

Moldova Confirms Date for Next Parliamentary Elections


2025-04-17 09:52:06
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Moldova confirmed that its next parliamentary elections will take place on September 28.

The election date was proposed by members of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) during a parliamentary session, where 57 lawmakers voted in favor and 32 abstained, out of a total of 101 seats in parliament.

A parliamentary statement emphasized that the decision “ensures compliance with the legal deadlines in order to hold the elections in a democratic, transparent, and efficient framework.”

“This decision enters into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette,” stated lawmaker Veronica Rosca, as reported by media sources.

MENAFN17042025000045017169ID1109442213

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search