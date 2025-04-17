403
Moldova Confirms Date for Next Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Moldova confirmed that its next parliamentary elections will take place on September 28.
The election date was proposed by members of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) during a parliamentary session, where 57 lawmakers voted in favor and 32 abstained, out of a total of 101 seats in parliament.
A parliamentary statement emphasized that the decision “ensures compliance with the legal deadlines in order to hold the elections in a democratic, transparent, and efficient framework.”
“This decision enters into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette,” stated lawmaker Veronica Rosca, as reported by media sources.
