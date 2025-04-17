403
Istanbul Airport Launches Triple Runway Operations in Europe
(MENAFN) Istanbul Airport, Turkey's premier air travel hub and the continent's second most frequented airport last year, has officially initiated operations with three runways functioning simultaneously.
This remarkable development makes Istanbul Airport the first in Europe to implement such a system and only the second worldwide, following an example set by the United States.
During the official ceremony commemorating the launch of the triple runway system, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu highlighted the significance of this advancement.
He explained that starting today, three separate aircraft will have the capability to either land or take off at the same time on fully autonomous runways.
According to Uraloglu, "This is not only a first for Türkiye, but also for European aviation, and a watershed moment in global aviation. After the US, Türkiye is the only country that has implemented this practice."
The Minister emphasized that Istanbul Airport has served as a bold and transformative endeavor for Turkey since its inauguration on October 29, 2018.
He stated that the airport’s modern design and functionality have positioned Turkey at the forefront of international aviation. "With an annual passenger capacity of 90 million, Istanbul Airport has propelled Türkiye to the forefront of global aviation.
This modern structure, which welcomes millions of passengers, has announced Türkiye's economic and cultural power to the world and helped it become a leading player in aviation."
In essence, this milestone strengthens Istanbul Airport’s role as a strategic global gateway, underlining Turkey’s aspirations to lead not only in regional air travel but also on the international stage.
