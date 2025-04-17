403
Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris Spotlights The Easter Holiday With Exclusive Decadent Creations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In celebration of Easter, Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris introduces masterfully crafted chocolate confections and desserts as enchanting as they are delectable, paying tribute to the Parisian Palaces rich architectural heritage and the magic of spring joy.
The Easter Egg: A Lantern of Sweetness
Following La Marquise de Nol, the exceptional Christmas Yule Log, Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris continues its artistic exploration of chocolate with an Easter Egg inspired by the lanterns that have illuminated its faade since 1928. A masterpiece of delicacy and craftsmanship, the artisanal creation reflects the brilliance of the hotels iconic architecture, capturing the poetry of light through dessert. Beneath its dark Passionato 60% chocolate shell, a black puffed rice praline is delicately enclosed in smooth caramel and enhanced by the crunch of caramelized hazelnuts. As a finishing touch, the dessert is presented in rose-infused sugar-stained glass, imparting a soft, refined glow reminiscent of light filtering through a stained-glass window.
Price : 105 Available for Click & Collect from 10 to 23 April 2025 and on pre-order from 2 April
A Delight Designed to Share: Exquisite Easter Indulgence
A culinary delight designed for sharing, this Easter dessert elegantly reinterprets the Egg-Lanterns decadent flavors. A praline of puffed black rice from Camargue, Passionato chocolate mousse, and Madagascan and Tahitian vanillas converge in an exceptional creation, where textures and aromas blend in perfect harmony
Price : 45 Available for Click & Collect and at Le Bar Long (2/3 people).
The Chocolate La Marquise: A Reinvented Classic
A beloved treat, La Marquise chocolate bar has been reinvented, now with a creamy praline caramel filling. This elegant and irresistible treat is the perfect addition to vibrant Easter festivities.
Price : 28 Available for Click & Collect
Decadence Redefined: Le Bar Longs Signature Chocolate Flan
For an afternoon ptisserie break, the Pastry Team has reimagined the traditional chocolate flan with bolder, intense flavor available only at Le Bar Long. In a luscious and indulgent take on this timeless classic, the dessert is elevated by the depth of rich cocoa.
Price : 26 Available for Click & Collect and at Le Bar Long for 1 month.
Through this exclusive collection, Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris reaffirms its commitment to culinary excellence and creativity, elevating chocolate delights into a true expression of Art.
About Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris
Built in 1928, Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris reopened in 2010 as the most exciting luxury hotel in Paris, after a complete two- year transformation by designer Philippe Starck. In 2013, the propertys Palace distinction was given, rewarding the hotel of its prestigious 5-star excellence rating. Located near the Champs-Elyses in Paris 8th arrondissement, Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris, is known for its contemporary vibe and as a rendezvous for artists and writers as well as luxury seekers and adventurers. The omnipresent artistic and vibrant culture comes to life through the propertys exclusive Art Concierge, the Art Bookstore, an Art Gallery, a 99-seat Katara Cinema and an impressive private Art collection. With its 149 Parisian designed bedrooms and spacious suites, including 3 Presidential Suites, the only contemporary Palace in Paris is only steps from the Arc de Triomphe. Acclaimed for its international culinary offerings, the hotels award-winning restaurants showcase the propertys creative spirit, from the sweet symphony by Chef and Entrepreneur Yazid Ichemrahen, to the effervescence of Le Bar Long and its three restaurants: Matsuhisa Paris, dedicated to Japanese-Peruvian gastronomy from the famous Chef Nobu and Il Carpaccio, a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant in collaboration with Da Vittorio family. Not to be missed are the outstanding brunches and breakfasts at La Cuisine restaurant. Furthermore, the 1,500sqm Le Raffles Spa & Wellness is an award-winning paradise, featuring one of the longest swimming pool of a Parisian Palace.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
