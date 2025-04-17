403
Weber Shandwick Launches Global Advisory Unit For Corporate Affairs Leaders
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Weber Shandwick has launched a global advisory unit designed specifically to support chief corporate affairs officers.
Weber Advisory offers corporate affairs leaders strategic communications and public affairs services, bolstered by Weber I/O - a new capability built to help organizations integrate data, technology and AI into their communications strategies and workflows.
The unit will provide counsel across four core areas: strategy & reputation, transactions & transformations, public affairs & impact, and crisis & issues.
Leadership includes US regional presidents Paul Massey and Sheila Mulligan in the Americas; interim EMEA CEO Greg Prager in EMEA; and Singapore managing director Carolyn Devanayagam in APAC. Pam Jenkins, global chief public affairs officer, and United Minds CEO Kate Bullinger will support the effort globally.
“In this moment of increased macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, the corporate affairs function is arguably more materially important than ever before,” said Jim O'Leary, Weber Shandwick North America CEO and global president.“Weber Advisory is built to ensure our clients can meet this moment.”
In announcing the new unit, Weber Shandwick said it created the offering in response to growing demand from corporate affairs leaders for support managing business, geopolitical and stakeholder challenges - areas where traditional advisory services often fall short.
In addition, Weber Shandwick research published earlier this year found that fewer than two in 10 CEOs have confidence in their external affairs teams to navigate today's volatile landscape - an issue Weber Advisory aims to address.
