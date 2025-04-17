International Trading Institute Partners With Tradingview To Elevate Professional Trading Education





The International Trading Institute (ITI) , a global leader in professional trading education, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with TradingView , the world's leading charting and market analysis platform. The collaboration aligns perfectly with ITI's mission to deliver cutting-edge professional trading education through its Master's in Trading program, providing students and faculty exclusive access to advanced analytical tools and real-time market data.

Enhancing Real-World Trading Education

ITI students and faculty now have complimentary access to TradingView's state-of-the-art tools, including customizable charts, extensive technical indicators, and the Pine Script developer environment for strategy development. This integration allows students to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on market experience, crucial for successful careers in professional trading.

Expert-Led, Practical Learning Experience

ITI's Master's in Trading program emphasizes structured education, practical mentorship, trading psychology, risk management, and advanced market analysis. Led by expert faculty, including renowned trading psychology coach Steve Goldstein, cross-asset futures trader Alex Spiroglou, and technical analyst Sunil Mangwani, students benefit from unmatched mentorship combined with TradingView's powerful analytical capabilities.

A Commitment to Excellence

The inaugural cohort of the Master's in Trading program begins in September 2025, preparing traders for professional-level trading and careers in the financial industry.

