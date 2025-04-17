The Global Compliance Carbon Credit Market 2025-2034: Industry To Witness 4X Growth During The Forecast Period

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compliance Carbon Credit Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added tooffering.The Compliance Carbon Credit Market was valued at USD 113.1 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 458.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 15.6%. The growing urgency of climate action, driven by international agreements and corporate sustainability commitments, has positioned carbon credits as an essential tool for organizations looking to meet environmental regulations and enhance their ESG profiles.

As more businesses integrate carbon credits into their long-term strategies, the demand for verified and high-quality compliance credits continues to surge. Companies across industries are recognizing the financial and reputational advantages of participating in carbon credit programs, leading to increased investment in emission reduction initiatives. Regulatory bodies worldwide are also tightening carbon emission limits, further driving the need for compliance-based credit trading. The rise of corporate net-zero pledges has propelled the adoption of carbon credits as a necessary mechanism to bridge the gap between emission reduction goals and operational feasibility.

Standardization and verification advancements have fueled greater market participation, ensuring transparency and credibility in credit issuance and trading. The integration of blockchain technology has significantly improved the verification and tracking of carbon credits, eliminating risks associated with double counting and fraud. By leveraging blockchain's distributed ledger system, companies and regulatory bodies can maintain a secure and immutable record of credit transactions, enhancing trust and accountability within the market. As blockchain adoption grows, trading platforms are becoming more efficient, allowing businesses to seamlessly buy, sell, and retire carbon credits while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.

Renewable energy industries accounted for a significant share of the compliance carbon credit market in 2024, driven by favorable government policies and the implementation of cap-and-trade systems. These frameworks incentivize clean energy production by allowing energy companies to generate tradeable credits when replacing fossil fuels with renewable alternatives. As a result, investment in solar, wind, and hydropower projects continues to rise, further accelerating the transition toward low-carbon energy sources. With governments worldwide committing to more stringent carbon reduction targets, the renewable energy sector is expected to remain a key driver of compliance carbon credit market growth.

The carbon capture and storage (CCS) segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 21% through 2034, supported by increasing regulatory mandates and financial incentives. Industries with traditionally high carbon footprints, such as cement, steel, and power generation, are actively deploying large-scale CCS solutions to mitigate emissions and comply with regulatory standards. The compliance market rewards these industries with tradeable carbon credits, creating a financial incentive for continued investment in cutting-edge CCS technologies. As governments ramp up funding for carbon sequestration projects, more companies are expected to adopt these solutions, contributing to overall emission reduction efforts.

The U.S. Compliance Carbon Credit Market generated USD 8.4 billion in 2024, driven by the expansion of federal carbon pricing policies and state-led cap-and-trade programs. As more states participate in regulated carbon credit trading, demand for compliance credits has surged across multiple industries, particularly in power generation and manufacturing. Stricter emission limits and policy frameworks are accelerating the adoption of carbon reduction technologies, reinforcing the role of compliance credits in meeting sustainability goals. With evolving regulatory landscapes and corporate climate commitments, the U.S. market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

