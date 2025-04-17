Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets Secretary-General's Special Representative For Libya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, at the Permanent Mission's headquarters in New York

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the State of Libya and reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination and cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations in support of the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people for peace and stability.