Nawazuddin Siddiqui Takes On Corruption And Crime As A Daring Customs Officer In The ‘Costao’ Trailer

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The makers have unveiled the gripping trailer of"Costao," showcasing Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a fierce new avatar.

Set in the turbulent 1990s Goa, the trailer introduces Siddiqui as Costao Fernandes - a daring customs officer who rises against a powerful smuggling nexus rooted in corruption and fear. Set against a backdrop of deep-rooted corruption and unchecked crime,“Costao” introduces a world where one man dares to defy the odds. The trailer reveals Nawazuddin as Costao, a fearless customs officer whose bold tactics and unwavering resolve make him a threat to the powerful criminal empire that dominates Goa.

The trailer reveals a gripping turn in the story when Costao's confrontation with the brother of a notorious smuggler triggers a high-stakes manhunt. Betrayed, isolated, and pursued from all sides, Costao is thrust into a relentless battle for survival. But he's not just fighting for justice-he's fighting for his family, his honor, and his redemption.

Speaking about the film, Siddiqui expressed, "Costao is not just a story about a customs officer fighting against a ruthless smuggling empire-it's about the cost of standing up to an entire system built on corruption and betrayal. There is a dialoug in the film where the character says 'Humare society mein sabko chahiye ki Officer honest ho aur brave ho... lekin Ghar mein Nahi'; it's so true. Costao's courage in the face of unbeatable odds reflects this perfectly. His battle is not only against criminals but against a system that tries to break him at every turn. I can't wait for viewers to experience the explosive twists, raw emotion, and relentless intensity that Costao brings. It's a story that will keep you at the edge, questioning what's right, what's wrong, and what one man is willing to sacrifice for justice.”

Debutant Director Sejal Shah added,“Costao is the story of an officer who risked his life to do the right thing and paid the price for it. It's raw, intense, and full of moments that will leave you questioning how far one person can go in the name of duty. Bringing this world to life has been a challenge and a privilege, and I couldn't have asked for a better actor than Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play Costao. He brings an unmatched authenticity and complexity to the character. ZEE5 has always backed bold, powerful storytelling, and I'm excited to collaborate with them. I can't wait for audiences to experience Costao-a story that deserves to be told.”

Directed by debutant Sejal Shah, the movie also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder and Faizuddin Siddiqui, the film is written by Bhavesh Mandalia and Meghna Srivastava.

“Costao” will premiere on May 1 on ZEE5.