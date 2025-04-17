403
South Korea Introduces New AI Radar for Drone Detection
(MENAFN) South Korea announced on Thursday that it had successfully trialed a new type of radar system capable of spotting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from several kilometers away.
This innovation marks a notable step in the country’s defense technology efforts.
According to a report from a news agency, the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) confirmed that it had managed to identify small drones over that range by employing "artificial intelligence-based photonic radar technology" during an outdoor field test.
However, the agency chose not to reveal specific information about the distance covered or the dimensions of the drones, citing concerns related to military confidentiality and national security.
Since 2022, South Korea has been working on enhancing this radar system in a bid to improve its ability to counteract drone incursions—especially those that evade detection by traditional optical surveillance tools.
This recent achievement is anticipated to bolster the nation's reconnaissance operations, strengthening its overall defense preparedness and monitoring systems, as noted by the news agency.
