Somaliland Pauses Talks with Somalia After Premier Visit to Las Anod
(MENAFN) Somaliland, the self-declared independent region in northern Somalia, declared on Wednesday that it is pausing diplomatic engagements with the federal Somali government.
This move follows Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre's visit to Las Anod, a city regarded as the administrative center of the Sool region.
This area is currently under the control of forces from the Khaatumo state, which is aligned with Somalia's central government.
In a statement released by Somaliland’s Ministry of Information after a Cabinet session held in Hargeisa, officials claimed that Somalia had “unambiguously” turned away from efforts aimed at “peaceful coexistence and dialogue.”
According to the statement, the prime minister’s appearance in Las Anod was labeled a “calculated provocation” and an infringement on what Somaliland considers its sovereign land.
The document further announced, “The Council of Ministers has resolved to formally withdraw from all ongoing dialogue with Somalia, effective April 16, 2025.” This signals a formal break in ongoing negotiations that had sought to address long-standing tensions between the two sides.
On Tuesday, just before the suspension was announced, the Somali federal government officially acknowledged SSC-Khaatumo as a constituent federal state following Barre’s landmark visit to Las Anod.
In a firm declaration, Somalia stated, “We assert that the territories governed by the SSC-Khaatumo administration are integral to Somalia and should not be referred to as disputed areas.”
Las Anod, situated in the Sool region approximately 933 kilometers (579 miles) from Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, has remained a volatile hotspot. The city has frequently witnessed clashes between unionist factions supportive of SSC-Khaatumo and the separatist military forces loyal to Somaliland.
