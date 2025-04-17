Smart Water Meters Industry Research 2025-2030: Key Players Like Badger Meter And Sensus At The Forefront Of Advancements

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Meters Market by Meter Type (Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic, Smart Mechanical), Application (Water Utilities, Industries), Technology (AMI, AMR), Component (Meters & Accessories, IT Solutions, Communications) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart water meters market is projected to grow from USD 4.61 billion in 2024 to USD 9.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%. This growth is influenced by factors such as regulatory pressures, limited budgets in utilities, and a significant need to address Non-Revenue Water (NRW), which worldwide accounts for an average of 30-35% of total available water annually as estimated by the International Water Association.

Utilities face costs related to energy consumption and water loss, presenting a pressing need for solutions that enhance operational efficiency, billing accuracy, and conservation efforts. Smart water meters represent a promising solution, offering improvements through technological advancements.

Largest Market Segment: AMI Technology

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology segment is set to dominate the market from 2024 to 2030. AMI enhances utility operations by facilitating two-way communication with metering devices, supporting demand-driven data collection and analysis. This reduces dependency on manual labor, thereby lowering costs and increasing market penetration. The technology supports various communication networks like BPL, PLC, and RF, making it an accessible choice for many water utilities.

Fastest-Growing Component: IT Solutions

The component segmentation includes meters and accessories, IT solutions, and communications. IT solutions are rapidly expanding, driven by IoT sensors and data management software, which allow for proactive management of water resources. As the industry increasingly adopts digital technologies, IT solutions gain traction, creating new avenues for growth in the smart water meter market.

Asia Pacific: Leading Regional Growth

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the highest growth rate in the smart water meter market, with countries like China, Australia, Singapore, and India investing in infrastructure development. These initiatives offer significant opportunities for market expansion as suppliers seek to establish and grow their presence in this region.

Key market participants include Badger Meter, Inc. (US), Sensus (Xylem) (US), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG. (Germany), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron, Inc. (US), ZENNER International GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), and others. The study provides an in-depth competitive analysis, exploring company profiles, strategies, and recent developments.

Research Coverage:

This report explores the smart water meter market segmented by meter type, technology, component, application, and region. It examines drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping market growth while providing an analysis of key industry players, market innovations, and strategic developments such as contracts, product launches, and mergers.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report



Gain insights into the key factors influencing the market.

Understand market development, with examples like Italy's initiative to replace traditional water meters with smart devices.

Explore product innovations including IoT and AI integrations, enhancing monitoring and billing processes. Review competitive assessments of leading market players and their growth strategies.

