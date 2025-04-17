Smart Water Meters Industry Research 2025-2030: Key Players Like Badger Meter And Sensus At The Forefront Of Advancements
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|236
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Drivers
- Non-Revenue Water Loss in Distribution Systems Increasing Adoption of Smart Water Meters in US and Europe
Restraints
- Lack of Government Initiatives Short Battery Life of Smart Water Meters
Opportunities
- Replacement of Aging Infrastructure Modernization and Digitalization of Water Industry Operations Focus of Developing Countries on Water Distribution Network and Water Management Improvement
Challenges
- Maintenance, Security, and Integrity of Smart Water Meters Signal Transmission Issues in Locations with Weak Connectivity
Case Studies
- Western Municipal Water District's Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Meters, Smarter Solutions: Yorkshire Water's Leakage Reduction Strategy Oneida's Strategic Infrastructure Intervention
Company Profiles
- Badger Meter, Inc. Kamstrup Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Landis+Gyr Aclara (Hubbell) Sensus (Xylem) Itron Inc. Bmeters Srl Honeywell International Inc. Arad Group Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG Neptune Technology Group Inc. Iskraemeco Group Sagemcom Wasion Holdings International Other Players
- Baylan Water Meters Wegot Utility Solutions Pvt Ltd. Apator SA Stmicroelectronics Axioma Metering Drizzlex Conservation Labs, Inc. Integra Phyn Lcc Bove Technology
