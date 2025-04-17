Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Smart Water Meters Industry Research 2025-2030: Key Players Like Badger Meter And Sensus At The Forefront Of Advancements


2025-04-17 05:16:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by the need for operational efficiencies amidst limited budgets of domestic water utilities bound by diverse regulations. Smart meters help mitigate Non-Revenue Water (NRW), which globally averages 30-35% of total water volume due to factors like leaks and theft. The AMI technology is set for significant growth, reducing operational costs through enhanced data communication. Moreover, the fastest-growing market segment, IT solutions, leverage IoT and data management for loss prevention. Asia Pacific leads with the highest CAGR, fueled by infrastructure developments in countries like China and India. Key players include Badger Meter, Sensus, and Landis+Gyr. The market is ripe with innovation, focusing on IoT and AI for real-time monitoring and sustainability in smart cities.

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Meters Market by Meter Type (Ultrasonic, Electromagnetic, Smart Mechanical), Application (Water Utilities, Industries), Technology (AMI, AMR), Component (Meters & Accessories, IT Solutions, Communications) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart water meters market is projected to grow from USD 4.61 billion in 2024 to USD 9.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9%. This growth is influenced by factors such as regulatory pressures, limited budgets in utilities, and a significant need to address Non-Revenue Water (NRW), which worldwide accounts for an average of 30-35% of total available water annually as estimated by the International Water Association.

Utilities face costs related to energy consumption and water loss, presenting a pressing need for solutions that enhance operational efficiency, billing accuracy, and conservation efforts. Smart water meters represent a promising solution, offering improvements through technological advancements.

Largest Market Segment: AMI Technology

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology segment is set to dominate the market from 2024 to 2030. AMI enhances utility operations by facilitating two-way communication with metering devices, supporting demand-driven data collection and analysis. This reduces dependency on manual labor, thereby lowering costs and increasing market penetration. The technology supports various communication networks like BPL, PLC, and RF, making it an accessible choice for many water utilities.

Fastest-Growing Component: IT Solutions

The component segmentation includes meters and accessories, IT solutions, and communications. IT solutions are rapidly expanding, driven by IoT sensors and data management software, which allow for proactive management of water resources. As the industry increasingly adopts digital technologies, IT solutions gain traction, creating new avenues for growth in the smart water meter market.

Asia Pacific: Leading Regional Growth

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the highest growth rate in the smart water meter market, with countries like China, Australia, Singapore, and India investing in infrastructure development. These initiatives offer significant opportunities for market expansion as suppliers seek to establish and grow their presence in this region.

Key market participants include Badger Meter, Inc. (US), Sensus (Xylem) (US), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG. (Germany), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron, Inc. (US), ZENNER International GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), and others. The study provides an in-depth competitive analysis, exploring company profiles, strategies, and recent developments.

Research Coverage:

This report explores the smart water meter market segmented by meter type, technology, component, application, and region. It examines drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping market growth while providing an analysis of key industry players, market innovations, and strategic developments such as contracts, product launches, and mergers.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

  • Gain insights into the key factors influencing the market.
  • Understand market development, with examples like Italy's initiative to replace traditional water meters with smart devices.
  • Explore product innovations including IoT and AI integrations, enhancing monitoring and billing processes.
  • Review competitive assessments of leading market players and their growth strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 236
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.61 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.04 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Drivers

  • Non-Revenue Water Loss in Distribution Systems
  • Increasing Adoption of Smart Water Meters in US and Europe

Restraints

  • Lack of Government Initiatives
  • Short Battery Life of Smart Water Meters

Opportunities

  • Replacement of Aging Infrastructure
  • Modernization and Digitalization of Water Industry Operations
  • Focus of Developing Countries on Water Distribution Network and Water Management Improvement

Challenges

  • Maintenance, Security, and Integrity of Smart Water Meters
  • Signal Transmission Issues in Locations with Weak Connectivity

Case Studies

  • Western Municipal Water District's Advanced Metering Infrastructure
  • Smart Meters, Smarter Solutions: Yorkshire Water's Leakage Reduction Strategy
  • Oneida's Strategic Infrastructure Intervention

Company Profiles

  • Badger Meter, Inc.
  • Kamstrup
  • Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
  • Landis+Gyr
  • Aclara (Hubbell)
  • Sensus (Xylem)
  • Itron Inc.
  • Bmeters Srl
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Arad Group
  • Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG
  • Neptune Technology Group Inc.
  • Iskraemeco Group
  • Sagemcom
  • Wasion Holdings International
  • Other Players
    • Baylan Water Meters
    • Wegot Utility Solutions Pvt Ltd.
    • Apator SA
    • Stmicroelectronics
    • Axioma Metering
    • Drizzlex
    • Conservation Labs, Inc.
    • Integra
    • Phyn Lcc
    • Bove Technology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Smart Water Meters Market
