403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian FM: Discussion With IAEA Chief Useful
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 17 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi described his talks with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi as "useful".
"I had a useful discussion with visiting IAEA chief Grossi. In the coming months, the Agency can play a crucial role in peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear file," Araghchi wrote on X, said Iran's official news agency (IRNA).
Araghchi noted that his country wants to "trust" Grossi's mission to keep the IAEA away from "politics and politicization, and to maintain its focus and perform its technical duties."
Yesterday, Araghci met with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, who is visiting Tehran for talks on its nuclear program. (end)
mw
"I had a useful discussion with visiting IAEA chief Grossi. In the coming months, the Agency can play a crucial role in peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear file," Araghchi wrote on X, said Iran's official news agency (IRNA).
Araghchi noted that his country wants to "trust" Grossi's mission to keep the IAEA away from "politics and politicization, and to maintain its focus and perform its technical duties."
Yesterday, Araghci met with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, who is visiting Tehran for talks on its nuclear program. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment