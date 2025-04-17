Good Friday 2025: See 20 Messages, Quotes And Bible Verses You Can Share With Family And Friends

MENAFN - Live Mint) Christians across the globe observe Good Friday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. A day to reflect, pray and remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity, Good Friday carries a message of love, hope and redemption.

Why is Good Friday observed?

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, ending with Easter on Sunday.

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ gave his life on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of humanity.

| Good Friday 2025: Will liquor shops remain open or closed? Is Good Friday a gazetted holiday in India?

Good Friday is marked as a government holiday in India . Hence, banks, schools, colleges, the stock market and other public offices will be closed on this day.



On this sacred day, may the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ inspire you to embrace love, compassion, and forgiveness in all aspects of life.

Good Friday reminds us that even in moments of darkness, hope and redemption are within reach. May your heart be filled with peace and gratitude.

As we commemorate the crucifixion of our Savior, let's reflect on the boundless love that led Him to the cross and strive to mirror that love in our daily lives.

May the sacrifice of Jesus Christ inspire you to live a life of selflessness and compassion.

May the blessings of Good Friday fill your heart with peace and love.

Wishing you a Good Friday filled with hope, faith, and grace.

On this holy day, may you be blessed with the gift of forgiveness and redemption.

May the love of Christ be with you always and guide you on the path of righteousness.

On this solemn occasion of Good Friday, may the Lord bless you with his abundant grace and mercy. On this Good Friday, may you find solace in the arms of the Lord and feel his divine presence.



May the light of Christ shine upon you and bring you peace and joy on this holy day.

May the cross of Jesus Christ be a symbol of hope and salvation for all humanity.

Wishing you a Good Friday filled with reverence, devotion, and love for God.

May the spirit of Good Friday inspire you to live a life of righteousness and goodness.

May the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross remind us of the infinite love of God for us On this solemn day of Good Friday, may you find comfort in the knowledge that Jesus Christ died for our sins and rose again to give us eternal life.

Good Friday 2025: Messages and wishes to share with friends and family| Good Friday 2025: Date, significance - Here's why Christians don't celebrate it



Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow - Unknown

By the cross we, too, are crucified with Christ; but alive in Christ. We are no more rebels, but servants; no more servants, but sons! - Frederic William Farrar

It is the resurrection that makes Good Friday good - Ravi Zacharias

Jesus said, 'It is finished.' With those three words, He changed everything - Unknown

Good Friday marks the slaying of our greatest fears: sin and death. Let us cling to the cross and rise with Him - Unknown

On this day, we remember the ultimate act of love. May we carry its message in our hearts always - Unknown The cross is not the end-it's the beginning of hope, grace, and redemption - Unknown



But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed – Isaiah 53:5 (NIV)

When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, It is finished: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost – John 19:30 (KJV)

But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us – Romans 5:8 (NIV)

He himself bore our sins in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; by his wounds you have been healed – 1 Peter 2:24 (NIV)

Then Jesus, calling out with a loud voice, said, 'Father, into your hands I commit my spirit!' And having said this he breathed his last – Luke 23:46 (ESV) I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me – Galatians 2:20 (NIV)

| Good Friday 2025: Date, meaning, history, significance, and traditions Good Friday 2025: QuotesBible Verses for Good Friday 2025: