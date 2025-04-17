Cashew Kernel Market Forecast Report 2025 To 2030, With AVC Nuts, NUTSCO (Usibras), Cashew Group, Kardianuts, Prime Nuts, Afokantan Benin Cashew, Vietnam Cashew Co. And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cashew Kernel Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cashew kernel market, valued at US$7.928 billion in 2030 from US$6.297 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% through 2030.

The cashew kernel market is expanding rapidly due to growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of cashews. The nutritional value of cashews, including protein, healthy fats, and vital vitamins, has also attracted health-conscious consumers. Additionally, as plant-based diets are rising, cashews are becoming increasingly popular due to their versatility across a range of recipes-from dairy alternatives to snacks and desserts, leading to high growth. According to a report by the IBEF for 2024, there are 0.7 million hectares of land occupied by cashew cultivation, and its annual production is more than 0.8 MT.

Market Trends:

Expanding Export Opportunities: The cashew kernel market is benefiting from increasing export potential across various regions. Improved international trade policies and co-operation are enabling cashew producers to access foreign markets more effectively. Cashew kernels, versatile as both snacks and ingredients, are gaining global popularity, further boosting market growth.

Rising Disposable Income: In emerging markets like Asia and Africa, growing disposable incomes are driving lifestyle changes, leading to higher consumption of processed foods and snacks, including cashews. As incomes continue to rise in these regions, demand for premium, value-added cashew products is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Popularity of Convenience Foods: Canned cashew kernels and other convenient food options are becoming increasingly popular, particularly among working individuals with busy schedules. Factors such as lack of time, fatigue, and the need for quick meal solutions are driving the demand for these products. Asia-Pacific's Market Growth: The Asia-Pacific region is poised to contribute significantly to the global cashew kernel market. For example, in Vietnam, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has recognized cashews as one of 13 national products. Under Decree 57/2018/ND-CP, cashews are eligible for preferential support measures, encouraging investments in agriculture and related sectors, further boosting market growth. Some of the major players covered in this report include AVC Nuts, NUTSCO (Usibras), Cashew Group, and KardiaNuts, among others:

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. What can businesses use this report for?

Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive Intelligence.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. CASHEW KERNEL MARKET BY FORM

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Wholes

5.3. Brokens

5.4. Butts

5.5. Pieces

5.6. Splits

6. CASHEW KERNEL MARKET BY CULTIVATION TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Organic

6.3. Conventional

7. CASHEW KERNEL MARKET BY PROCESSED TYPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Raw

7.3. Dried

7.4. Flavoured

7.5. Others

8. CASHEW KERNEL MARKET BY PACKAGING TYPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bags

8.3. Boxes

8.4. Cartons

8.5. Others

9. CASHEW KERNEL MARKET BY SHELL

9.1. Introduction

9.2. In-shell

9.3. Shelled

10. CASHEW KERNEL MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Online

10.3. Offline

11. CASHEW KERNEL MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.3. South America

11.4. Europe

11.5. Middle East and Africa

11.6. Asia Pacific

12. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

12.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

12.2. Market Share Analysis

12.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

13. COMPANY PROFILES



AVC Nuts

NUTSCO (Usibras)

Cashew Group

KardiaNuts

A.M.A. Gesellschaft fur Food Be- und Verarbeitung mbH Nussveredelungsmanufaktur

Prime Nuts FZE

Afokantan Benin Cashew

Bismi Cashew Company Vietnam Cashew Co.

