RNA Interference Market Research Report 2024-2034: Rnai-Based Medicines Emerge As Breakthrough Therapy For Cancer, Genetic Disorders And Rare & Infectious Diseases

The market will grow due to rising investments in RNAi research and development, increasing demand for RNAi therapeutics, improvements in RNAi delivery technologies, regulatory support for RNAi therapeutics, and strategic alliances and collaborations.

The potential of RNAi-based medicines to treat a variety of diseases, including as cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and rare illnesses, has drawn attention to them. RNA interference (RNAi) presents a viable target for medication development since it can specifically target genes that cause disease while protecting healthy cells. For instance, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals gave updates in January 2024 regarding their partnership with Novo Nordisk to create RNAi therapies for cardiometabolic illnesses associated with the liver.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of a mature biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, strong research infrastructure, favorable regulatory environment, and high investments in RNA interference (RNAi) research and development.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of RNA interference (RNAi) technology in emerging economies, expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and rising investments in healthcare research and development. For instance, Ionis Pharmaceuticals stated in December 2023 that vupanorsen (ION449) would be the subject of a Phase 3 clinical trial for people with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).

By type, the siRNA segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global RNA interference (RNAi) market in 2023 owing to the high specificity, potency, and versatility of siRNA molecules in targeting disease-causing genes, driving their widespread adoption in therapeutic and research applications.

For instance, in January 2024, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals declared that patient enrolment in the HELIOS-A Phase 3 trial of vutrisiran for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis) was completed. Additionally, the miRNA segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing understanding of the role of microRNAs in gene regulation and disease pathogenesis, coupled with advancements in delivery technologies enhancing their therapeutic potential.

By application, the drug discovery and development segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global RNA interference (RNAi) market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for RNAi technology in target validation, lead optimization, and preclinical studies, accelerating drug discovery timelines and reducing development costs. Additionally, the therapeutics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding pipeline of RNAi-based drugs targeting various diseases, advancements in delivery systems enhancing efficacy, and increasing regulatory approvals paving the way for commercialization.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global RNA interference (RNAi) market in 2023 owing to the significant investments in RNAi research and development, robust pipeline of RNAi therapeutics, and strategic partnerships driving innovation and commercialization efforts. Additionally, the contract research organizations segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing of RNAi-related services by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, expanding demand for RNAi-based drug development and screening services, and advancements in RNAi technology driving research collaborations.

