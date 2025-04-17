Blofin Is Now ISO 27001 Certified — Strengthening Protection Of User Data And Security

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced today that it has been officially certified with ISO 27001 , one of the most widely respected international standards for information security management systems (ISMS). The certification marks a critical milestone in BloFin's ongoing mission to deliver a secure, transparent, and trustworthy trading environment for all users.

ISO/IEC 27001 sets out the criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS. It provides organizations with a systematic approach to managing sensitive information and reducing security risks. BloFin's successful certification confirms that its internal systems, data handling processes, and risk management practices meet the highest standards in information security.

“Security is the foundation of trust in crypto industry. ISO 27001 is a milestone reiterating BloFin's commitment to protecting our users and shaping a future where whales are made.”

- Matt, CEO of BloFin

For users, the ISO/IEC 27001 certification means:











Enhanced protection of your personal and financial information

Stronger risk management and compliance practices Continued trust in a secure and transparent trading environment



This accomplishment sets BloFin apart in a competitive landscape where security concerns dominate headlines. As one of the few exchanges in the industry to achieve ISO/IEC 27001 certification, BloFin reinforces its position as a trusted, forward-looking platform built with compliance and risk management at its core.

With the certification now in place, BloFin will continue conducting regular audits and assessments to ensure its security infrastructure remains resilient in a constantly evolving threat landscape.

BloFin is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in crypto trading, while always keeping user safety at the heart of every decision.

​BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 460+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. ​As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place"WHERE WHALES ARE MADE."

