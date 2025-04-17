Ping An Co-Hosts Digital Finance Forum At World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit Driving Financial Digitalization In Asia-Pacific With AI

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 14 and 15, the inaugural World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit 2025 was held in Hong Kong. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) co-hosted a "Digital Finance" sub-forum to discuss the new landscape of digital inclusive finance with global government and business representatives. The subforum included presentations by Dangyang Chen, Chairman of OneConnect Financial Technology, a member company of Ping An, and Ambrose Wong, Chief Executive and Chief Risk Officer of PAObank Limited, a subsidiary of Lufax Holding. Richard Sheng, Board Secretary and Brand Director of Ping An engaged with government officials from China and abroad, as well as senior representatives of industry corporations, on topics such as cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology and digital finance development.

At the government-enterprise dialogue session, Mr. Sheng said that it is the mission and responsibility of all enterprises to construct an inclusive, efficient, and sustainable economic system, with a focus on the integration of the digital and real economies and promoting global sustainable development. Ping An has taken the lead, and has initiated comprehensive digital transformation by implementing data-driven operations, data-driven business, and data-driven management .

D ata-driven operations can achieve efficiency and automated processes through machines, AI, and human assistance. Data-driven management enables the integration of users and diverse scenarios. Data-driven business means enterprises can identify customer needs through data analysis and be proactive in providing the right products and service. Ping An's team of technology professionals has built a foundation for AI large model technology . As of the end of 2024, Ping An had a first-class technology talent team of over 21,000 developers and over 3,000 scientists. It has built a three-layer large model system of general models, vertical domain models, and application models. It has created three major financial databases and five major healthcare databases, making them some of the world's largest financial and healthcare databases. As of the end of 2024, the Group had filed 55,080 patent applications, ranking first globally in patent applications in fintech and healthcare, and second globally in patent applications in generative AI.

Ping An provides digital enablement for integrated finance, health and senior care, and industry institutions. In digital finance, Ping An has an end-to-end smart system to enhance customer service experience, cybersecurity, and risk control capabilities. The AI investment and credit risk control system covers nearly 100 million enterprises and individual businesses nationwide, providing early warnings of default risks. The volume of services provided by Ping An's AI service representatives reached over 1.5 billion times, accounting for 80% of Ping An's total customer service volume. In auto insurance, Ping An developed the world's first image-based Smart Quick Claim system. The system enables loss assessment within seconds after relevant photos are uploaded, speeding up the loss assessment process by 4,000 times. In health and senior care , Ping An created a leading domestic health and senior care solution to help develop the medical and healthcare service system. Ping An Health (also known as Ping An Good Doctor) developed an AI-based medical system to support medical professionals, with medical expertise covering over 2,000 diseases, an AI-powered recommendation accuracy rate of 99% in triage – guiding patients to the appropriate medical department, and an AI-assisted diagnosis accuracy rate above 95%. In terms of AI doctors, Ping An Health has created 12 AI-driven models, improving the efficiency of the "Ping An Family Doctor" service by about 30%. Ping An's innovative AI health manager helps improve chronic disease management rates by 90%. For empowerment of financial institutions , Ping An created AI-powered smart financial service solutions to help them improve quality and efficiency. Solutions launched by OneConnect have been implemented in the retail wealth management, corporate business, and remote banking service scenarios of multiple banks.

Ping An continues to integrate technology R&D with business scenarios for innovative business development . At the "Digital Finance" sub-forum, Mr. Chen explained that OneConnect serves dozens of Ping An subsidiaries, such as Ping An P&C, Ping An Life, and Ping An Bank, providing solid technical support for their digital transformation. Externally, it empowers external enterprises with the digital technology applications, covering 100% of state-owned banks and joint-stock banks, 99% of city commercial banks, and 65% of property insurance companies, as well as 197 overseas financial institutions in 20 countries and regions. Ambrose Wong shared PAObank's experience and achievements in exploring digital applications in the Hong Kong market. Based on Ping An's leading fintech and AI risk control technology, PAObank's credit risk identification efficiency improved by 40% year-on-year (YoY), and operating costs were reduced by 25% YoY. Among the approved loans, approximately 25% of SME customers received bank loans for the first time, and 8.2% of startups received unsecured loans, both achievements in innovative inclusive financial services.

Promoting a comprehensive digitalization strategy and seizing new opportunities , Ping An will continue to advance its technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy. It will continue to promote comprehensive data-driven operations, data-driven management, and data-driven business. It aims to pursue high-quality business development, improve the quality and efficiency of financial businesses, and use the "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving" value proposition to guide the development of its businesses and services. Ping An will continue to promote product upgrades and technological innovation in technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance and digital finance. It will work with stakeholders to continue to integrate AI and digital technologies into Asia-Pacific's finance sector.

– End –

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its 242 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of December 2024, Ping An had more than RMB12 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 29th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2024 and 53rd in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2024.

For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN .

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED