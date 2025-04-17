Gloo Invests In Cutting-Edge Technology And Growth Consultancy: Servant

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Servant works with a variety of faith and mission-based organizations, including Come and See, YouVersion, OneHope and Maxwell Leadership. Through its partnership with Gloo, Servant has been instrumental in supporting digital transformation for ministries and faith-based initiatives.

"We see so many incredible organizations that have made significant missional impact in the ecosystem," said Scott Beck, CEO at Gloo. "But even strong organizations sometimes need help taking their strategy, growth, and offerings to the next level of effectiveness. Our investment in Servant is an investment in the ecosystem, as Servant brings their world-class consulting services coupled with Gloo tools and capabilities to better serve the world-changing organizations that turn to them for guidance."

With this investment, Servant will continue to operate under the leadership of its founder and CEO, Ben Elmore, alongside its existing executive team. Scott Beck, co-founder and CEO of Gloo, will continue to serve on the Servant board of directors, ensuring continued alignment between the two organizations.

"At Servant, we've seen firsthand how partnerships with mission-driven organizations can transform bold visions into meaningful impact," said Elmore. "This collaboration with Gloo aligns perfectly with our core principle of collaborating wherever possible and building only when necessary. Servant attracts the industry's best talent to come and pour themselves out to serve the Church, offering not just their skills but their calling. Together, we're empowering churches and ministries to thrive in the digital age while expanding audience reach, enhancing donor engagement and streamlining organizational efficiencies."

The strategic partnership enables Gloo and Servant to expand capabilities to more churches, ministries, and mission-based enterprises, helping them innovate, expand, and thrive while serving their communities. Visit Servant for more information.

G loo is a leading technology platform for the faith ecosystem, providing values-based AI, resources, insights and funding so people and communities flourish and organizations thrive. Gloo serves over 100,000 faith, ministry and nonprofit leaders and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Servant is a leading provider of digital consulting to the faith ecosystem, serving the world's leading kingdom organizations. The company is on a mission to enable the Global Church to grow, thrive, and flourish in a digital age by building beautiful, elegant and impactful strategies, products and digital experiences. Servant equips organizations to hone their vision, solve complex problems, and grow their capacity with digital solutions. Based in Franklin, Tennessee, they serve as a permanent fixture within the Christian ecosystem.

SOURCE Gloo