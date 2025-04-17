STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN BAKERSFIELD, CA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Interested in tapping into the emerging wellness industry, the business duo decided Stretch Zone would be a great next business venture. Leveraging their past franchise and entrepreneurial experience, Stretch Zone was an easy choice given the simple business model and easy build out. "Introducing this one-of-a-kind concept and service to our community exposes a new side of wellness, and with a growing fitness culture in the Bakersfield area, we know the studio will have significant impact on resident's lives," said Rama. "We have experience in various business ventures together, but what most excites me about Stretch Zone is the aspect of community. Feeling good about the work that we're doing is what drives me every day," says Samtani.

Stretch Zone provides a unique approach to improving mobility, offering customized stretching plans designed to meet the specific needs and goals of each of our members. The opening of this Bakersfield location represents the continued growth of Stretch Zone's presence, bringing this premium wellness service to a vibrant area with a largely active community. "It's great to promote something beneficial to those looking to be more active or move through life with a little more ease. Mina and I love the concept and think it will be popular among the fitness culture here in Bakersfield," shares Nehal.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise, thanks to its patented equipment and proprietary training methodology. The brand uses a science-backed approach to stretching, helping your muscles relax and move more freely for better flexibility and mobility. With a welcoming environment and an open studio layout, Stretch Zone emphasizes a gradual, personalized approach that helps members safely increase their mobility and range of motion over time. With several membership options, there's a plan that suits every lifestyle and price point.

Stretch Zone Bakersfield is located at 12716 Stockdale Highway, Suite 600, Bakersfield, CA, 93314. Operating hours are M-F 8am-8pm, Saturday 8am-1pm, and closed on Sunday. The studio phone number is (661) 205-3992. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone member. For more information, visit .

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone was created with a deep passion for improving lives. The brand has redefined how we approach stretching, with a mission to enhance the quality of life in communities nationwide. By utilizing our proprietary tables and patented strapping system, Stretch Zone helps individuals achieve long-term results in flexibility and mobility. With over 380 locations across 41 states, the brand has experienced remarkable growth and continues to gain national recognition, ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400 List. Stretch Zone is seeking experienced franchisees who share a passion for health and wellness and are dedicated to making a lasting impact on their communities. To learn more, visit stretchzone

