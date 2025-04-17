100 Years Of Shaping Automotive History: Chrysler's Century Of Innovation



Chrysler is revving up for an exciting celebration marking 100 years of pioneering innovation and iconic vehicles that have shaped the American automotive landscape over the last century

Chrysler marks 100 years on June 6, 2025, and is kicking off its centennial at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) with a special three-vehicle display that showcases the brand's iconic past, segment-leading present and bright future

1924 Chrysler Six, 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and Chrysler Halcyon Concept will be spotlighted at NYIAS, which is marking its 125th anniversary

Original 1924 Chrysler Six on display is the same vehicle that debuted at the 1924 National Automobile Show in New York City

Details on Chrysler Century of Innovation events and initiatives will be shared and activated throughout the year, including showcasing 100 years of iconic vehicles and industry innovations

Chrysler Century of Innovation social media campaign will feature multi-part video series of iconic vehicles, concepts, innovations and moments from Chrysler's 100 years For more information on the Chrysler Century of Innovation celebration, visit Chrysler

Chrysler is celebrating a Century of Innovation, honoring 100 years of bringing to life groundbreaking Chrysler sedans, minivans, convertibles and crossover vehicles filled with innovative, first-ever features and technologies that have influenced culture, impacted the economy and contributed to Chrysler becoming a part of the fabric of automotive history.

"Chrysler holds a significant place in automotive history and culture and has been a symbol of innovation and resilience for 100 years," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler CEO. "It's an entire century of innovation: from its introduction of the HEMI® V-8 engine, to the creation of the minivan segment and Stow 'n Go seating. As one of the original Big Three, Chrysler contributed to industrial growth and influenced culture with iconic vehicles like the Chrysler 300. Chrysler is more than just a car brand, it's a key part of the automotive industry."

Chrysler is kicking off its 100-year anniversary celebration April 16-27, 2025, at the 2025 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), as the show celebrates its 125th anniversary this year. The Chrysler exhibit will include a special three-vehicle display that showcases the brand's iconic past, segment-leading present and bright future: the 1924 Chrysler Six, 2025 Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Halcyon Concept.

The Chrysler display in New York is just the start of the brand's Century of Innovation celebration. Chrysler officially rings in 100 years on June 6, 2025 - the date Maxwell Motors officially became Chrysler Corporation with Walter P. Chrysler as president - featuring a dynamic lineup of initiatives and events to honor its 100-year history.

The Chrysler Century of Innovation social media campaign will feature a multi-part video series taking an in-depth look at iconic vehicles, groundbreaking concepts, technological innovations and historic moments from Chrysler's 100 years.

Chrysler will also debut a 100th anniversary line of branded merchandise, including apparel and gifts, at href="" rel="nofollow" Chrysle . Additional Century of Innovation events and initiatives will be announced later this year.

"Reaching 100 years is an accomplishment we want to both celebrate and use as an opportunity to declare our commitment to a future that honors Walter P. Chrysler's legacy of innovation, engineering excellence and beautiful, affordable designs," Feuell added. "As the brand celebrates this milestone, the future looks bright with exciting new releases: a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover soon after and a third product inspired by the Halcyon concept."

100 Years, Three Key Vehicles

The Chrysler Century of Innovation has produced a line of historic and beloved vehicle nameplates, including the Chrysler Airflow, Imperial, New Yorker, Town & Country, 300C and countless more. Chrysler has chosen three vehicles to display at the NYIAS to showcase where the brand started, where it is today and where it's heading in the future:

1924 Chrysler Six: The Chrysler Six on exhibit in New York represents a full-circle moment in automotive history – on loan from the Stellantis automotive archive, it's the very same vehicle that founder Walter P. Chrysler brought to New York City for the 1924 National Automobile Show. The original Chrysler brand vehicle, the Chrysler Six, was a light, powerful vehicle equipped with a groundbreaking L-head six-cylinder engine and four-wheel hydraulic brakes - an uncommon feature in the 1920s. The 1924 price tag of $1,565 included tubular front axles, full pressure lubrication, aluminum pistons, replaceable oil and air filters, shock absorbers and indirect interior lighting.

2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid: Chrysler created the minivan segment, and more than 40 years and 15 million minivans later the brand continues to be a leader in the segment and help families come together on their journeys with the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, which revolutionized the minivan segment when introduced for the 2017 model year. Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid is still the first and only plug-in hybrid in the segment. Pacifica is the most-awarded minivan ever and offers segment-exclusive features, including Stow 'n Go, the innovative seating and storage system that allows second- and third-row seats to stow into the floor. Chrysler is celebrating 20 years of the feature in 2025 with a special Stow 'n Go Challenge at NYIAS.

Chrysler Halcyon Concept: Unveiled in 2024 and making its first appearance at the NYIAS, the Chrysler Halcyon Concept represents a future design theme and direction for Chrysler that embodies the brand's vision of Harmony in Motion. Crafted with stunningly modern, sustainable design and seamlessly integrated technology, the Halcyon Concept stands out with a pure, streamlined exterior design statement that balances aerodynamic and sculptural elements, and an immersive interior with nearly 360-degree range of view, creating a cockpit that is stress-free with autonomous features. Select design elements and features of the Halcyon Concept, such as the advanced Head-up Display and SmartCockpit, are features and experiences that may be offered in future Chrysler products.

100 Years, 10 Key Innovations

Chrysler has a century of industry innovations and iconic vehicles. Here's a look at just 10 key innovations over Chrysler's 100 years:



Future Vision: The 1934 Chrysler Airflow is the first production vehicle designed in a wind tunnel, in a new facility built by Chrysler at its Highland Park, Michigan, headquarters. Wind tunnel testing inspired the Airflow's modified teardrop shape and resulted in a vehicle that represented future design and engineering advances

HEMI B-Day: The HEMI engine owns an iconic place in the history of Stellantis brands, and the high-horsepower fun all started back in 1951 with the Chrysler Firepower V-8 engine, the first of the legendary hemispheric V-8

Turbine Power: Chrysler begins testing a revolutionary gas turbine engine in 1954; in 1963, 50 Chrysler Turbine cars are loaned to 200 families throughout the country for real-world evaluation

OG Muscle: One of the first muscle cars, the Chrysler 300, is introduced in 1955. The hardtop contained a 300-horsepower HEMI V-8, with solid valve lifters and dual four-barrel carburetors, the most powerful full-size car in the world

Cruisin' Ahead: As the nation's system of highways begins to take shape, Chrysler is prepared, introducing automatic speed control in 1958, and cruise control as an option in 1959

Disc Changer: In 1956, Chrysler introduces an in-vehicle record player, and in 1960 introduces a vehicle record player for 45 rpm discs, with a capacity of 19 small records

Minivan Memories: On November 2, 1983, the first minivan rolls off the line for the 1984 model year. More than 40 years later, Chrysler is still a segment leader with the Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and Voyager

Open Sesame: In 1996, Chrysler introduces a driver-side sliding door and, later in 2001, power dual-sliding doors

Still Stow 'n Go in': A class-exclusive feature for 20 years after its introduction for the 2005 model year, Stow 'n Go revolutionizes the minivan, with the ability to stow the second- and third-row seats TV Time: In 2022, Chrysler Pacifica begins offering rear-seat subscription-based TV on the Pacifica Uconnect Theater system

For more information on the Chrysler Century of Innovation celebration, visit Chrysler.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler marks its 100th anniversary in 2025, honoring Walter P. Chrysler's legacy of innovation, engineering excellence and beautiful, affordable designs. As the brand celebrates this milestone, the future looks bright with exciting new releases: a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover soon after and a third product inspired by the Halcyon concept.

The Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan ever, continues to lead the segment it created more than 40 years ago. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, the first electrified minivan in its class, achieves 82 MPGe, with an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. With class-leading safety features and available all-wheel drive, Pacifica is designed for modern families. Chrysler will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of its exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system in 2025, as well as the return of the budget-friendly Chrysler Voyager to the lineup.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:

Company blog:

Media website:

Chrysler brand:

Facebook:

Instagram:

X (Twitter): or @StellantisNA

YouTube: or

SOURCE Stellantis