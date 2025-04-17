Pariveda Expands Executive Leadership Team With Key Promotions: Scovern Named Chief Operating Officer, Vlasimsky Appointed Chief Commercial Officer

DALLAS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda, a strategy and technology firm that helps companies make potential possible, has promoted two leaders to its executive team. Margaret Scovern has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Stan Vlasimsky has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective March 31.

These promotions highlight Pariveda's dedication to nurturing internal talent and advancing leaders who embody the firm's values and people-first culture.

As COO, Scovern will oversee operations and strategic priorities. Over her 15-year tenure, she has held several leadership roles, most recently as National Vice President, where she led Delivery & Customer Value and DEI initiatives. Her operational acumen and commitment to developing people have earned her respect across the organization.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation we've created together. I'm excited to help scale our impact by aligning strategy with execution, always putting our people and clients at the center," said Scovern.

Vlasimsky, a veteran with over 35 years in professional services, will step into the newly created CCO role. He previously led Pariveda's Customer Value and Experiences team and will now focus on driving go-to-market strategy, deepening client relationships, and accelerating commercial growth. He brings his global experience in business transformation and serving clients to his new role.

"I look forward to guiding Pariveda's drive to bring even more value to the market through the deepening and broadening of our solutions and offerings and continued growth of meaningful, long-term client relationships. I am thankful for the opportunity to accelerate our growth and expand our impact, while staying true to our purpose," said Vlasimsky.

CEO Margaret Rogers praised the appointments:

"This is an exciting moment in Pariveda's journey. Margaret and Stan are exceptional leaders who bring clarity, conviction, and care to everything they do. Margaret's ability to align strategy with execution and Stan's strength in driving meaningful client partnerships position us for continued growth and impact."

These leadership appointments mark a significant step in Pariveda's evolution as it continues to scale its purpose-driven approach to business and technology transformation.

About Pariveda Solutions, Inc.

Pariveda is a professional services firm providing strategy and technology services across industries. As a Certified B Corp, we enable clients to imagine and do more. Learn more at .

Media haynes @parivedasolutions

SOURCE Pariveda Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED