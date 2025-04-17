Resides CEO Colette Stevenson Responds To Clear Cooperation Policy Debate

Please attribute all quotes to Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides.

"The core flaws with the Clear Cooperation Policy were there from the start and required immediate action to provide a solution. This was compounded by the growing conversation around "coming soon" listings, with discussions about listings being withheld from the MLS happening as far back as 2014."

"Real estate doesn't need more regulation. It needs more innovation. The decision by Zillow and Redfin to ban private listings is just the first ripple in a much larger wave of industry change. This begs the question that since Zillow and Redfin are defined as brokerages and marketing platforms, will this open the door for legal ramifications."

"Too often, industry policies, like CCP, are created in a vacuum without asking the most important question: what actually works for brokers, agents, and consumers?

"NAR's new policy shifts the burden to Association MLSs instead of fixing the root problem. REsides took a different path from day one. We designed a system that listens, adapts, and leads, not one that plays catch-up."

"REsides is not just reacting to the future of real estate, we're designing for it. That's the difference between being competitive and becoming irrelevant."

