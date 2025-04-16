Kashmir's Silent Epidemic

Representational photo

By Irfan Attari Kashmiri

In the quiet corners of family homes, a terrifying reality is unfolding for countless children. It's one that is too often hidden behind the false veil of privacy, tradition, and social expectations.

Family sexual abuse is a silent epidemic, one that remains invisible even as it wreaks havoc on the emotional and mental health of young victims. Tragically, the very place that should offer safety and love-the family home-becomes a source of fear and violation for many children.

Across societies, there's a tendency to focus on dangers that exist outside the home: street crime, cyberbullying, and public violence. Yet, the true source of suffering for many children comes from within their own families.

Fathers, brothers, uncles, cousins, and even sometimes female relatives, are the abusers. These individuals, who hold power within the family structure, use their position to manipulate, control, and harm the most vulnerable. Worse, the fear of destroying family honor or bringing shame often forces the child into silence. When asking for help could lead to further violence or public humiliation, the child is left isolated in their trauma.

Read Also Safeguarding Childhood 'Sexual Assault' On Minor: J&K HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused

The damage done by sexual abuse goes far beyond the immediate physical assault. It causes deep emotional and psychological scars that can last a lifetime. Many survivors struggle with anxiety, depression, PTSD, and suicidal thoughts. These effects are compounded by the difficulty in forming healthy relationships and trusting others, which can hinder their future happiness and success.

The trauma from abuse often follows the child into adulthood, creating a cycle of hurt that can extend across generations.

It is essential to understand that family sexual abuse doesn't exist in isolation. The digital world also plays a role in this tragedy. Children, especially teenagers, are exposed to explicit content online-sometimes before they are emotionally equipped to process it.

In many cases, young perpetrators of abuse have confessed to mimicking behaviors they encountered on the internet, unaware of the harm they were causing. This underlines the importance of digital literacy, parental oversight, and strong boundaries to protect children from premature exposure to harmful content.

In blended families and stepfamilies, the absence of solid emotional bonds can create a dangerous vacuum, leaving children more vulnerable to abuse. The lack of trust or open communication with an adult figure, coupled with unresolved power dynamics and often a culture of silence, creates fertile ground for abusers to exploit.

The stigma surrounding abuse only makes matters worse. In many cultures, speaking out about sexual abuse is taboo, especially when it involves a family member. Victims, particularly girls, are often told that exposing abuse will bring shame and destroy the family. These misguided notions leave children trapped in a cycle of guilt and fear. When some survivors do find the courage to speak up, they are often met with suspicion or victim-blaming, further perpetuating the trauma.

The aftermath of unaddressed abuse is grim. Many survivors suffer from addiction, self-loathing, or end up in abusive relationships. Some fall prey to human traffickers, seeking escape from the violence they endured at home. Others face a tragic end, as unresolved trauma leads to self-destructive behavior or even murder.

India's legal framework, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, was designed to address this issue, but enforcement remains weak. Cultural pressures often prevent families from reporting abuse, and when cases do go to court, the lack of evidence or reluctance of victims to come forward makes prosecution difficult.

The key to breaking this cycle is visibility and action. Children must be educated about their rights, and communities must create safe spaces where survivors can seek help without fear of shame. Parents have a responsibility to foster an environment where children feel empowered to speak up about any discomfort or harm they experience. Schools, teachers, and health professionals also need to be vigilant, recognizing the signs of abuse and intervening when necessary.

We must also push for stronger enforcement of laws like POCSO and provide mental health resources for survivors. Education campaigns and social awareness programs should be more than just formalities, they should actively engage families and communities to create a culture of openness and support.

This is not a private issue. It is a public crisis that demands immediate attention. The silence around family sexual abuse must be shattered, and reforms must be implemented to protect children from these horrors. By breaking the chains of fear and shame, we can help build a society where all children grow up safe, healthy, and free from the trauma of abuse.

The time to act is now. It's time for families, communities, and policymakers to prioritize the protection of children over outdated notions of honor and shame. Only then can we ensure that the next generation has the opportunity to heal and thrive.

– The author is a youth advocate and President of the Foundation for Youth Web, focusing on child protection and empowerment. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.