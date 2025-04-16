Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-16 03:14:38
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:53 AM EST - ardiol Therapeutics Inc. : Announced today that Northwestern University has enrolled the first patient in the pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial ("MAVERIC") evaluating Cardiol's lead drug candidate CardiolRxTM for the prevention of recurrent pericarditis. This multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is designed to definitively assess the impact of CardiolRxTM on preventing recurrent pericarditis in patients at high risk for disease relapse and to support regulatory approval. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $1.48.

