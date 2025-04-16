Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones, Artillery Throughout Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities of Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram .

“Throughout the day, the aggressor launched nine kamikaze drone strikes at Nikopol district. The region was also shelled with heavy artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities were hit,” he said.

In one nine-story residential building, a fire broke out in an apartment, but firefighters have already extinguished it. Other homes suffered broken windows, according to Lysak.

He also reported that municipal infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, drone strikes in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, caused fires and injured two people.