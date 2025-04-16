403
Airport Show To Feature Advanced Technologies To Enhance Airport Security
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 8th edition of Airport Security Middle East will spotlight today's challenges, evolving threat scenarios, and future airport security requirements. The event runs as a co-located conference alongside the 24th edition of Airport Show, taking place from May 6 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum-President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group-the three-day event continues to elevate the region's standing as a global hub for airport innovation.
A premier B2B platform for the airport sector, the Airport Show will gather industry leaders, policymakers, and technology providers from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. It provides a key venue for decision-makers to explore emerging technologies and collaborate on future-ready airport solutions. This year's show will welcome over 120 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, including national pavilions from Germany and Italy, as well as 150+ buyers from 30+ nations.
As global aviation recovers and expands, infrastructure investments are rising. According to Airports Council International (ACI), airport investment is projected to hit US$2.4 billion by 2040. By Q3 2024, the global airport project pipeline reached US$589.1 billion, with US$75.5 billion allocated to Middle East and Africa (MEA) and US$34 billion to South Asia. Data from CAPA also indicates 24 active infrastructure projects at existing airports in Africa, valued at US$2.3 billion, with 81.4% of global projects already in pre-execution or execution phases.
Technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), is reshaping airport security. Airports are shifting toward digital and cloud-based access control, using AI-driven platforms to analyze real-time video feeds, reduce false alarms, and deliver faster responses. AI-powered systems now detect motion, analyze behavior, and flag suspicious activity using advanced analytics. AI is also transforming weapons detection, identifying concealed items using thermal imaging and other intelligent tools.
With the Middle East's air traffic soaring, security remains a top priority. In 2024, the region recorded a 9.4% rise in passenger traffic, 8.4% capacity growth, and a load factor increase to 80.8%. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA) projections, regional passenger traffic is expected to hit 530 million by 2043.
Colonel Engineer Expert Marwan Mohammad Singel, Director of Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center at Dubai Police, emphasized the critical role of innovation.“Technology has become a supreme factor for airports to ensure the security and safety of facilities, ease of travel, and seamless journeys,” he said.“We invest in best-in-class systems and keep our personnel well-trained to maintain smooth operations. The Airport Show gives security teams a firsthand look at the latest tech and an opportunity to understand future trends.”
Dubai's stature as an aviation powerhouse continues to grow. The city, one of only 50 globally with two international airports in one urban area, efficiently handled 92.3 million passengers in 2024. For a decade, Dubai International (DXB) has remained the world's busiest airport for international passenger traffic.
May Ismail, Event Manager at RX, the global organizer behind the Airport Show, said:“As airport security systems must constantly adapt to evolving threats, this year's event features a wide array of advanced technologies-many being showcased in the Middle East for the first time. Airport Security Middle East serves as a powerful knowledge-sharing platform, where professionals can gain insights into screening advancements, risk-based approaches, AI applications, and automated systems.”
According to Kamil Al Awadi, IATA's Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, regional air travel will grow by 3.9% annually through 2043. By 2034, the Middle East is forecasted to welcome an additional 237 million passengers per year. Research from Zion Market Research predicts the global airport security market will reach US$38.09 billion by 2032, fueled by rising investments in both technology and passenger experience.
With 13 Flight Information Regions (FIRs), 110 airports, and a strategic geographic position, the Middle East is increasingly recognized as a global travel gateway. As a result, the demand for contactless, best-in-class security is accelerating. The region's growing air traffic continues to challenge airport operators to strike the right balance between safety, speed, and passenger satisfaction.
By 2043, the Middle East is expected to expand its global aviation market share to 5.7%. The region also leads in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK), recording 9.4% growth in 2024, outperforming Latin America and Africa. Since 2000, the Middle East has maintained an Annual Average Growth Rate (AAGR) of 6.8%, nearly double the global rate. Globally, airline passengers are projected to grow by 3.8% annually, translating to over 4.1 billion additional passenger journeys by 2043.
As the aviation landscape transforms, platforms like Airport Show and Airport Security Middle East are proving vital. They help stakeholders stay ahead of the curve-connecting people, technologies, and ideas to create safer, smarter airports for tomorrow.
