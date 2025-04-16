403
Gold Analysis Today 16/04: Global Tensions Support (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- General Trend: Gold is on the upside. Today's gold price support points: $3,200 – $3,155 – $3,120 per ounce. Today's gold price resistance points: $3,239 – $3,266 – $3,300 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance at $3,265, with a target of $3,180 and a stop loss of $3,290. Buy gold from the support at $3,158, with a target of $3,300 and a stop loss of $3,120.
