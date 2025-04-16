Joint Statement Between The State Of Qatar And The Republic Of Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A joint statement was issued by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Lebanon, marking the official visit of HE President of the Republic of Lebanon General Joseph Aoun to Qatar on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The statement reads as follows:

In response to the generous invitation of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Republic of Lebanon HE General Joseph Aoun paid an official visit to the State of Qatar on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The visit came within the framework of the solid fraternal relations between the two countries and the historical ties between their brotherly peoples, reflecting their shared determination to deepen and consolidate cooperation between them across all fields.

In an atmosphere marked by mutual trust and a shared desire for consultation and understanding, HH the Amir and HE the President of the Republic of Lebanon held bilateral talks that addressed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them across all fields.

In this context, the two leaders emphasized the strength of the relations between the two countries and their shared will to advance them to broader horizons for the benefit of the two fraternal peoples. They also emphasized the urgent need to move forward with Lebanon's economic reform plans.

The two sides stressed that the two countries enjoy diverse and promising opportunities in all fields, which will contribute to enhancing bilateral cooperation, consolidating partnerships, and increasing investment and trade volume to achieve common interests.

The two leaders discussed regional and international developments, ways to enhance joint Arab action, and coordinate their positions on key issues. They emphasized the need to address all regional issues through dialogue and diplomacy, including de-escalation in southern Lebanon.

On Arab affairs, the two sides stressed their unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among which is the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions. They also reiterated their support for Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence.

Both sides emphasized the national role of the Lebanese Army, the importance of supporting it, and the need to implement Resolution 1701 in all its provisions. In this regard, HH the Amir announced the renewal of the Qatari grant to support the salaries of the Lebanese Army, amounting to USD 60 million, in addition to 162 military vehicles, to enable it to carry out its national duties of maintaining stability and controlling the borders throughout Lebanese territory.

HH the Amir also affirmed to HE the President of the Republic of Lebanon that the State of Qatar stands with Lebanon, its people, and its institutions, reiterating Qatar's firm stance toward Lebanon's stability and territorial integrity.

At the conclusion of the visit, HE the President of the Republic of Lebanon voiced his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. HH the Amir expressed his wishes for His Excellency's continued health and happiness, and for the fraternal Lebanese people further progress and prosperity.