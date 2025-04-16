Evident Announces Launch of EviSmart QC: Ai-Powered Quality Control for Prescriptions and Scans

- Paolo Kalaw, CEO of EvidentVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evident, a leader in digital dental solutions, today announced the launch of EviSmart QC, a revolutionary new tool within the EviSmart platform. EviSmart QC leverages advanced Ai technology to automatically review both prescriptions and digital impressions (scans) as they are received, ensuring that all data is complete and clear before reaching production. The tool flags issues such as missing margins, misaligned bites, and incomplete or unclear prescription information-helping dental labs improve accuracy, reduce rework, and eliminate costly production delays."Quality control is essential to efficient digital dentistry, and EviSmart QC offers a new way to ensure prescriptions and scans meet the necessary standards before they move to production," said Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident. "By automating this process, we're helping labs reduce errors and improve the consistency of their workflows."Ai-Assisted Quality Control for Prescription and Scan AccuracyEviSmart QC performs intelligent, Ai-driven quality checks on each case, reviewing prescriptions and scans. It ensures that prescriptions are matched to the correct scan and flags incomplete or inconsistent information automatically. Additionally, the system identifies low-quality scans and incomplete prescriptions, escalating cases only when human review is necessary.EviSmart QC uses criteria tailored to each customer's specific preferences, meaning that every dental lab gets a unique Ai configuration that fits their needs.How EviSmart QC Improves Workflow and Reduces Errors- Catch Errors Early: Flags issues before they reach production, preventing costly rework and delays.- Reduces Back-and-Forth: Minimizes communication gaps between dentists and labs by automatically ensuring prescription clarity and scan quality.- Boosts Lab Efficiency: Streamlines operations by reducing wasted materials and improving workflow consistency, enhancing overall production efficiency.- Enhances Restoration Quality: By ensuring higher precision at every step, EviSmart QC helps improve the quality of final restorations, delivering better outcomes to patients.- Scales with Consistency: As labs scale, the tool provides fast, consistent checks on every case-maintaining high-quality standards without the need for additional manual intervention.About Evident and EviSmartEvident is committed to advancing digital dentistry by providing Ai-driven solutions that address the key challenges faced by dental labs, dentists, and manufacturers. The EviSmart platform, which includes EviSmart QC, EviSmart Nest, EviSmart Downloader, and other cutting-edge tools, is designed to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and enhance collaboration across the dental ecosystem. By optimizing workflows and improving the flow of data between providers, EviSmart helps deliver top-quality results efficiently and effectively.AvailabilityEviSmart QC is now available as part of the EviSmart platform. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit .

Press Release

Evident

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.