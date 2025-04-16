Summer 2025 Print Issue Of Biobased Diesel® To Be Distributed At Annual Rendering Convention

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Through a new agreement with the North American Renderers Association, the summer edition of Biobased Diesel® will be distributed at NARA's October event.

WARREN, MN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RonKo Media Productions LLC, publisher of Biobased Diesel Daily® (biobased-diesel ) and the Biobased Diesel® print magazine, is proud to announce a new bonus-distribution agreement with the North American Renderers Association.

As a result, the upcoming Summer 2025 print edition of Biobased Diesel® will receive additional bonus distribution at the 2025 North American Renderers Association Annual Convention Oct. 21-25, to be held at the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida.

Biobased Diesel® is the premier trade journal covering news, information and perspective on biodiesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and marine biofuel.

The North American Renderers Association is an alliance that speaks with a collective voice to represent the best interests of its members in public, government and regulatory affairs and provides services, programs and technical support to the North American rendering industry-both in the national and international markets.

Renderers provide important, low carbon-intensity feedstocks such as various animal fats and used cooking oil to the biobased diesel sector.

“I am excited about this new partnership with the North American Renderers Association to have the Summer 2025 print issue of Biobased Diesel® distributed at its highly respected annual convention,” said Ron Kotrba, owner of RonKo Media Productions and editor and publisher of Biobased Diesel®.“I continue to work closely with Render magazine and its editor and publisher Sharla Ishmael as the magazine's associate editor and biofuel contributor. Now, the strengthened cross-collaboration between NARA, its Render magazine and Biobased Diesel® will provide even more biofuel information for attendees to consume at the annual event and additional exposure and value to the Biobased Diesel® line and its advertisers. For those interested in advertising in the upcoming print issue, please call or email me at once. Space is limited and time is short.”

Approximately 30 companies and organizations have committed to advertising in the Summer 2025 print edition of Biobased Diesel® so far.

In addition to the newly added bonus distribution at the 2025 North American Renderers Association Annual Convention, RonKo Media Productions is also proud to continue its longstanding partnership with Clean Fuels Alliance America. As a result, the Summer 2025 print issue of Biobased Diesel® will be distributed at Clean Fuels' June Membership Meeting June 23-25 in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Marriott at Metro Center.

Earlier this year, the Winter 2025 print edition of Biobased Diesel® received bonus distribution at two events: the Clean Fuels Conference in San Diego and the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Iowa, through a new arrangement with the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

Subscriptions to Biobased Diesel® are free of charge to those in the U.S. and Canada. Subscribers outside the U.S. and Canada will be emailed a link to the digital version of the print magazine. To subscribe for free, simply visit biobased-diesel and fill out the short contact form in the website footer. View past issues of Biobased Diesel®.

Kotrba, who has covered the biofuels industries for 20 years, founded Biobased Diesel Daily® in 2020 and published the first print issue of Biobased Diesel® in spring 2021. In 2019, he received the Eye on Biodiesel-Influence Award from the National Biodiesel Board (now Clean Fuels) for his years of trusted work as a journalist in the biobased diesel industries. Kotrba is also the author of“The Birth of American Biodiesel,” a book published by the National Biodiesel Board in 2022 celebrating the organization's vital role in developing the U.S. biodiesel market over its 30-year history.

