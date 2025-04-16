CERTAINTEED's RESIDENTIAL ROOFING SHINGLE PORTFOLIO EARNS PRESTIGIOUS GOOD HOUSEKEEPING SEAL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With shingle solutions ranging from Landmark® PRO to Carriage House®, CertainTeed offers homeowners a variety of styles and price points. The Good Housekeeping Seal is granted only after rigorous evaluation by the Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI), where scientists and engineers assess products against stringent performance standards and various lab tests. The fact that CertainTeed's entire portfolio of shingles meets these benchmarks further confirms their resiliency, quality, and reliability, reinforcing the brand's reputation for providing industry-leading home protection.

"It is truly an honor that CertainTeed's portfolio of residential roofing shingles has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. This trusted symbol further reinforces our unwavering commitment to high-quality, durable, and reliable roofing solutions that provide lasting protection and peace of mind," said Summer Swingle, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at CertainTeed.

CertainTeed prioritizes innovation in the manufacturing process, with shingles that are backed by technology. Select products feature 3X Technology-combining QuadraBond®, CertaSeal®, and NailTrak®-for enhanced durability, long-lasting performance, and efficient installation. As the first line of defense against the elements, a roof plays a critical role in protecting a home, which is why CertainTeed offers industry-leading warranties, including SureStartTM protection for the initial years and a limited lifetime warranty covering materials and labor costs for manufacturing defects.

To learn more about CertainTeed's portfolio of residential roofing products and technologies backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal, please visit certainteed.

About CertainTeed

With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada.

