Ripple+ Home Introduces REED. Its First-Ever Home Scent Diffuser

Launching in exclusive retailers; Liberty London, Fouquets, ZITOMER, & CO Bigelow New York, ripple+ Home's mission is to redefine aromatherapy by blending sensory experiences with high-end design, making these retailers the perfect home for their collection. The brand's philosophy explores the foundations of luxury aromas that create a truly elevated atmosphere, providing home fragrance in its richest form for the new generation.

"This launch feels extra special. It marks the next chapter in building a new age house of scent," said Sam & Lucie Beecham, co-founders of ripple+ Home. "Each diffuser is designed to shift your mood, spark something in your day, and look effortlessly beautiful while doing it. To us, scent isn't background. It's the heartbeat of your home."

The REED Diffuser collection showcases six captivating scents and colors:



POWER – Green: Gardenia Aroma (Eucalyptus + Pink Pepper)

RELAX – Blue: Wild Berry Aroma (Bergamot + Osmanthus)

DREAM – Purple: Fig Leaf Aroma (Iris + Cedarwood)

BOOST – Red: Rose Aroma (Jasmine + Cardamom)

FOCUS – Orange: Orange Blossom Aroma (Tuberose + Vetiver) HAPPY – Yellow: Mimosa Aroma (Manuka + Peony)

The ripple+ REED Diffuser combines the soul-soothing benefits of premium fragrance with the artistic elegance of home décor. This new product is designed to fill your space with unforgettable scents that transform every corner of your home into a sanctuary. Each diffuser is meticulously crafted with care, elevating home design aesthetics while enriching the ambiance with luxury fragrances.

Sustainability is at the heart of ripple+ Home's mission, with all products created with natural ingredients and housed in biodegradable packaging. Whether you're looking to create a peaceful oasis, enhance your focus, or uplift your space, ripple+ Home offers a luxurious, natural way to elevate the atmosphere around you.

Available for purchase for $50 at

Follow along at @therippleco @theripplecohome

About ripple+ Home:

ripple+ Home creates premium home fragrance products designed to elevate your environment, rejuvenate your senses and transport you to a new world of scent. Known for their innovative and aesthetic approach to aromatherapy, ripple+ Home is revolutionizing the home fragrance landscape with products that combine luxury, sustainability, and sensory delight.



SOURCE ripple+ Home