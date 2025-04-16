Orocommerce 6.1 Delivers Practical AI For B2B Sales, Easier Buyer Adoption, And Smarter Order Processing

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc. has officially released OroCommerce version 6.1, now available as of March 31. The latest long-term support (LTS) version of Oro's flagship B2B eCommerce platform introduces practical AI, easier communication, and time-saving tools built around the reality of complex B2B sales.

To help manufacturers, distributors, and B2B sellers explore what's new, OroCommerce will host a live demo on April 24 at 10 AM CDT / 5 PM CEST, walking through the most impactful updates and how they work in real-world scenarios.

AI That Understands B2B

The 6.1 release focuses on what slows B2B teams down: manual processes, disconnected communication, and tools that don't quite match how buyers prefer to work.

One of the biggest updates is OroCommerce's AI SmartOrder tool, which simplifies order processing for sales teams and buyers alike.

Many B2B customers still place orders via PDFs, emails, or faxes. SmartOrder reads those documents and turns them into structured orders, reducing manual entry by up to 80%. It also flags incorrect SKUs or mismatched terms before they delay fulfillment. Teams can upload files directly or use an automated inbox to generate draft orders as soon as they arrive.

Another highlight is OroCommerce's AI SmartAgent, a virtual assistant embedded into the buyer portal. Available 24/7, SmartAgent helps customers check product availability, pricing, and submit orders without waiting on a rep. It understands conversation context, responds in natural language, and tailors answers based on the user's role and access level.

Smarter Messaging and Mobile Selling

To reduce email overload, 6.1 introduces Conversations, a new in-portal messaging system. Buyers can start conversations directly from a quote, RFQ, or order page, and sales or support teams can respond from the back office with full context. Every exchange stays organized, searchable, and tied to the transaction it's about without lost threads and fragmented messages.

For field sales teams, OroCommerce now offers a mobile-first PWA sales app designed for on-the-go order entry. The app supports offline mode, route tracking, and access to customer and product data, making it easier for reps to sell from shop floors, warehouses, or trade shows, even with no signal.

"Every feature in 6.1 is designed to earn its place in the daily workflow," said Yoav Kutner, CEO and co-founder of OroCommerce. "They take the pressure off sales teams by automating order entry and follow-ups, and help buyers get what they need without delays or confusion. We believe this is what meaningful digital transformation in B2B looks like: practical, grounded, and built to last."

More Stability, Longer-Term Support

Starting with version 5.1, OroCommerce has extended standard support for LTS releases from 3 to 4 years, with extended support packages available for up to 6 years – a level of flexibility and stability that's unprecedented in the eCommerce space.

To see OroCommerce 6.1 in action and explore how these updates support B2B growth, join the live demo on April 24.

About Oro, Inc.:

Oro, Inc. is the company behind OroCommerce, a B2B-focused commerce platform that enables complex sales processes for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. OroCommerce is a complete solution that includes CRM and marketplace solutions with online storefronts optimized for the needs of B2B sellers including RFQ (request for quote) and CPQ (configure price quote). OroCommerce has many unique capabilities including a low-code workflow automation tool, and is a market-leading platform recognized by industry analysts and trade associations. OroCommerce's founders are eCommerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; Jary Carter, CRO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information on OroCommerce visit

