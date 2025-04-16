Mudita Introduces The Kompakt: An E Ink, Minimalist Phone Designed For Digital Well-Being

Reimagining Productivity and Balance

Mudita understands that staying connected shouldn't come at the cost of focus and efficiency. By reducing digital overwhelm, the Mudita Kompakt helps users achieve better work-life integration, enabling them to be more productive in their professional and personal lives without distractions such as constant notifications pulling them away.

Mudita's CEO Michal Stasiuk explains, "Technology should enhance our lives, not take over them. With the Mudita Kompakt, we're helping people break free from digital distractions so they can focus on what truly matters to them; whether that's work, relationships, or personal growth."

Expanding Mudita's Portfolio of Wellness-Focused Technology

The Mudita Kompakt joins the brand's growing portfolio of wellness-driven products, including the Mudita Harmony 2 and Mudita Bell 2 alarm clocks, as well as the Mudita Moment and Mudita Element minimalist watches. Each product is crafted with a deep understanding of digital wellness, empowering users to set their own boundaries between tech and real-world experiences.

Availability

The Mudita Kompakt is available for pre-order now at Mudita at a MSRP of $439 (manufacturer's discounts apply up to 20% on all pre-orders). North American shipments will begin in May. Currently, Mudita is launching the Global version for regions outside of North America. For more information, visit Mudita and follow Mudita on Instagram at @wearemudita.

Media Contacts: